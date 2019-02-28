Log in
Coretelligent : Once Again Tops the Elite 150 Category of the MSP 500 from CRN

02/28/2019 | 09:10am EST

Coretelligent, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT and private cloud services, announced today that they have once again been granted a spot on the coveted Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2019 in the Elite 150 category. This marks their third appearance on the list, an exceptional showing as the organization continues their growth trajectory. The MSP 500 list is curated by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recognizing North American solution providers that maintain consistent quality in their service offerings. Managed service providers who are fortunate enough to be featured are experiencing notable growth and have highly satisfied clients. A key differentiator for Coretelligent is their primary focus on partnering with clients to vastly improve their operational efficiency while maximizing return on technology investments.

Businesses of all sizes are increasingly turning to Managed Service Providers to augment the knowledge of internal technology teams while gaining assistance with execution for complex or ongoing projects. The complexity level involved in business today and the interconnected nature of our work often proves challenging for technology managers without cross-functional knowledge. MSPs are able to call upon detailed information gained across multiple engagements in a variety of business verticals to create singular solutions to tough business challenges.

CRN specifically targets organizations for inclusion on the Elite 150 as those service providers who are significantly changing the landscape of the IT channel, through deep investments in service and education for their teams. Kevin Routhier, Founder and CEO of Coretelligent, states: "We at Coretelligent recognize that evolution of the technology landscape is a constant. Our ongoing investment in due diligence and training are crucial to our long-term success in the market. Specifically, the value we provide to our clients is rooted in our ability to deliver cutting edge solutions while adhering to a strong foundation of best practice technology principles."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

Follow The Channel Company: TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT and private cloud services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and successfully grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class experts, Coretelligent’s key services – 360 SupportCoreCloudCoreBDRCoreArmor and managed IT – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the communications, education, financial services, life sciences, retail and technology industries among others. Coretelligent and its team are recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is headquartered in Westwood, Mass., with offices in New York City, Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit www.coretelligent.com or follow us on TwitterFacebook & LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
