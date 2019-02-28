Coretelligent : Once Again Tops the Elite 150 Category of the MSP 500 from CRN

Coretelligent,
a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT and private cloud
services, announced today that they have once again been granted a spot
on the coveted Managed
Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2019 in the Elite 150 category.
This marks their third appearance on the list, an exceptional showing as
the organization continues their growth trajectory. The MSP 500 list is
curated by CRN,
a brand of The
Channel Company, recognizing North American solution providers that
maintain consistent quality in their service offerings. Managed service
providers who are fortunate enough to be featured are experiencing
notable growth and have highly satisfied clients. A key differentiator
for Coretelligent is their primary focus on partnering with clients to
vastly improve their operational efficiency while maximizing return on
technology investments.
Businesses of all sizes are increasingly turning to Managed Service
Providers to augment the knowledge of internal technology teams while
gaining assistance with execution for complex or ongoing projects. The
complexity level involved in business today and the interconnected
nature of our work often proves challenging for technology managers
without cross-functional knowledge. MSPs are able to call upon detailed
information gained across multiple engagements in a variety of business
verticals to create singular solutions to tough business challenges.
CRN specifically targets organizations for inclusion on the Elite 150 as
those service providers who are significantly changing the landscape of
the IT channel, through deep investments in service and education for
their teams. Kevin
Routhier, Founder and CEO of Coretelligent, states: "We at
Coretelligent recognize that evolution of the technology landscape is a
constant. Our ongoing investment in due diligence and training are
crucial to our long-term success in the market. Specifically, the value
we provide to our clients is rooted in our ability to deliver cutting
edge solutions while adhering to a strong foundation of best practice
technology principles."
The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and
online at www.CRN.com/msp500.
About Coretelligent
Coretelligent is a
leading provider of comprehensive managed IT and private cloud services,
enabling organizations to seamlessly power and successfully grow their
businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class experts,
Coretelligent’s key services – 360
Support, CoreCloud, CoreBDR, CoreArmor and
managed IT – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the
communications, education, financial services, life sciences, retail and
technology industries among others. Coretelligent and its team are
recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN,
Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is headquartered in
Westwood, Mass., with offices in New York City, Philadelphia and the San
Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit www.coretelligent.com or
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005546/en/