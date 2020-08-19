Log in
Coretelligent : Ranked Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

08/19/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best-in-Class Global MSP Businesses & Leading Trends in Managed Services

Coretelligent has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the 13th year running, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weighs revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Coretelligent to the 2020 MSP 501.

“We are grateful and humbled to be recognized among the world’s most elite MSPs. As Coretelligent continues to grow, our values remain focused on delivering innovative solutions and superior white glove service to our clients,” said Kevin J. Routhier, Founder and CEO of Coretelligent.

In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

“For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year’s list the most competitive in the survey’s history,” says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “The MSP 501 leveraged judgment methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector.”

Ten MSP 501 special award winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Virtual: Digital Events for the Modern Channel on September 8 – 10. Nominations for these special awards, including Digital Innovator of the Year, Executive of the Year and the Newcomer Award, were included in the MSP 501 application, and all candidates were encouraged to submit for them.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners’ and Channel Futures’ market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.

The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

Background

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through June 30, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, security, and cloud services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and successfully grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class experts, Coretelligent’s key White Glove services – Managed IT, Security and Compliance, Cloud Management and Backup and Disaster Recovery – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal, and technology industries among others. The organization is recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Coretelligent’s headquarters are located in Westwood, Mass., with strategic offices located nationally in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit http://www.coretelligent.com/ or follow us on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.


© Business Wire 2020
