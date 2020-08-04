Coretelligent : Ranks High on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Growth and Performance

Coretelligent is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Coretelligent to its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they’ve achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year’s list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.

“At Coretelligent, we are passionate about what we do. We are committed to providing unparalleled white glove service and industry best solutions that support our clients and their business goals. Our team’s tireless dedication drives innovation to constantly evaluate and improve our services to the benefit of our esteemed clients. Being recognized on CRN’s Fast Growth 150 List attests to these values.”, said Kevin J. Routhier, Founder and CEO of Coretelligent.

Today’s solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies’ extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

“Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. “The extraordinary group of companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come.”

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, security, and cloud services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and successfully grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class experts, Coretelligent’s key White Glove services – Managed IT, Security and Compliance, Cloud Management and Backup and Disaster Recovery – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal, and technology industries among others. The organization is recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Coretelligent’s headquarters are located in Westwood, Mass., with strategic offices located nationally in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit http://www.coretelligent.com/ or follow us on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

