Coriant :’s CloudWave T Enables Single Wavelength 600G 64QAM Transmission in Groove Network Disaggregation Platform

Coriant,
a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking
solutions, today announced it has successfully demonstrated 600 Gigabits
per second (Gbps) single wavelength transmission over the Coriant
Groove™ G30 Open Line System (OLS). Leveraging the newest addition
to the Groove G30 Multiservice Transponder family and CloudWave T
technology, the solution delivered error free, single wavelength 600
Gbps transmission over 190 kilometers of standard single-mode fiber
using 64-QAM modulation at 69 Gbaud. The setup mirrors a typical Data
Center Interconnect (DCI) application with terminal mux and demux
functions enabled by the new Groove G30 OLS OMD-64 module that supports
capacities of up to 38.4 Tbps per single fiber.
“The insatiable demand for bandwidth continues to drive the need for new
levels of performance and efficiencies in optical networks,” said Uwe
Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and CTO, Coriant. “This
successful 600G performance testing follows on expanded customer trial
activity driven by CloudWave Optics’ proven ability to optimize
transmission performance while significantly lowering power consumption
and footprint.”
Coriant CloudWave™ T enables up to 4.8 Tbps of client-side and 4.8 Tbps
of line-side traffic per 1RU in the industry-leading open and modular
Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform. It enables service providers
to cost effectively scale transport capacity up to 38.4 Tbps per fiber
offering adaptive baud rates with unmatched fine granularity to turn
unused spectral gaps into usable bandwidth. The DSP technology based on
a 16 nanometer CMOS process enables industry-leading power efficiency of
only 0.16W per Gbps. The Groove G30 CHM2T Multiservice Transponder sled
will be commercially available in January 2019. The Groove G30 Open Line
System is already commercially available.
The recent 600 Gbps single wavelength, 64-QAM transmission testing was
conducted at the company’s Optical Technology and Performance (OTP) labs
in Munich, and is being showcased as part of a series of Technology
Innovation Days for customers held at the company’s Customer Experience
Center at the same facility.
