Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coriant :’s CloudWave T Enables Single Wavelength 600G 64QAM Transmission in Groove Network Disaggregation Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:06am CEST

Industry-Leading Capabilities of New Groove Transponder Demonstrated over Groove Open Line System

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions, today announced it has successfully demonstrated 600 Gigabits per second (Gbps) single wavelength transmission over the Coriant Groove™ G30 Open Line System (OLS). Leveraging the newest addition to the Groove G30 Multiservice Transponder family and CloudWave T technology, the solution delivered error free, single wavelength 600 Gbps transmission over 190 kilometers of standard single-mode fiber using 64-QAM modulation at 69 Gbaud. The setup mirrors a typical Data Center Interconnect (DCI) application with terminal mux and demux functions enabled by the new Groove G30 OLS OMD-64 module that supports capacities of up to 38.4 Tbps per single fiber.

“The insatiable demand for bandwidth continues to drive the need for new levels of performance and efficiencies in optical networks,” said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and CTO, Coriant. “This successful 600G performance testing follows on expanded customer trial activity driven by CloudWave Optics’ proven ability to optimize transmission performance while significantly lowering power consumption and footprint.”

Coriant CloudWave™ T enables up to 4.8 Tbps of client-side and 4.8 Tbps of line-side traffic per 1RU in the industry-leading open and modular Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform. It enables service providers to cost effectively scale transport capacity up to 38.4 Tbps per fiber offering adaptive baud rates with unmatched fine granularity to turn unused spectral gaps into usable bandwidth. The DSP technology based on a 16 nanometer CMOS process enables industry-leading power efficiency of only 0.16W per Gbps. The Groove G30 CHM2T Multiservice Transponder sled will be commercially available in January 2019. The Groove G30 Open Line System is already commercially available.

The recent 600 Gbps single wavelength, 64-QAM transmission testing was conducted at the company’s Optical Technology and Performance (OTP) labs in Munich, and is being showcased as part of a series of Technology Innovation Days for customers held at the company’s Customer Experience Center at the same facility.

About Coriant
Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:22aTAMEDIA : is investing in Fintech start-up Lykke
AQ
05:21aSAGA TANKERS : Oslo Børs - GICS reclassification of Saga Tankers (SAGA)
AQ
05:21aOil at four-year high after OPEC rebuffs Trump, fails to raise output
RE
05:21aBlockchain Start-up Gigzi Agrees Exclusive Partnership with IriTech to Develop Iris Recognition Security Solutions for Decentralised Applications
BU
05:20aMETRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:19aOil at four-year high after OPEC rebuffs Trump, fails to raise output
RE
05:19aEQUINOR : Arkona offshore windfarm online
PU
05:19aAUTOMOTIVE BRAND CONTEST : award for Audi Communications
PU
05:19aVIENNA INSURANCE : promotes peace through social initiatives
PU
05:19aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-24092018-00057
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares wobble on fear of long U.S.-China trade war; oil rallies
2As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
3COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD : OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala
5APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.