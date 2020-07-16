Cority Releases New Solutions to Help Companies Return to Productivity Amidst COVID-19

Toronto, ON, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software, today announced the release of two new, rapidly deployable solutions to help businesses manage operational risks and quickly return to work and productivity during COVID-19.

Developed on its unified, cloud-based platform, and designed by Cority’s internal experts following recommendations from the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and occupational health and safety regulators, Cority’s COVID-19 Return to Productivity and COVID-19 Hazard Management and Workforce Engagement solutions provide advanced tools to operationalize pandemic response plans, helping protect worker health while assisting organizations with maintaining effective and safe operations.

Leveraging integrated, mobile-enabled workflows and advanced business intelligence tools, organizations can quickly identify and assess pandemic risks, monitor the health status of their workforce, engage with frontline workers, ensure operational adherence to required safeguards, and enhance operational reliability all from a single, unified platform. Recognizing that time is of the essence, these solutions are designed to be deployed in weeks, accelerating time-to-value, and ensuring a safe return to work and productivity as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 Return to Productivity solution includes:

Health surveillance: Mobile-enabled, no-contact, no-risk employee health screening, including symptom and quarantine tracking, to lower infection risk and support staffing for business continuity.

Exposure management: Prompt reporting and investigation of potential at-work exposures, with integrated contact tracing features.

The COVID-19 Hazard Management and Workforce Engagement solution includes:

Hazard management: Simplified and standardized audits and inspections with purpose-built checklists to ensure operational compliance with return-to-work policies and controls including social distancing, PPE, hygiene practices, cleaning, and more.

Hazard reporting: Mobile-enabled reporting to enable front-line workers to easily communicate concerns to management for review and action.

PPE fit testing: Streamlined respirator fit testing for workers at-risk or unable to social distance, including associated medical surveillance exams and PPE management.

Both solutions offer access to Cority’s advanced business intelligence tools, including intuitive visual dashboards and reports to help organizations track critical performance indicators, detect emerging threats, drive program accountability, and support effective decision making.

“COVID-19 remains a critical threat to businesses around the world,” said Amanda Smith, VP Solutions Marketing, Cority. “We’ve designed our solutions to provide organizations with advanced tools to help them control their risks and set them on the right path toward better performance. Cority has had the privilege of assisting hundreds of global organizations effectively navigate the current pandemic and we continue to respond with new functionality to meet their emerging needs. The health and safety of workers is critical to business excellence, and we’re committed to continuing to be at the forefront of helping companies during this very difficult time.”

For more information about Cority's COVID-19 Return to Productivity and COVID-19 Hazard Management and Workforce Engagement solutions, visit https://www.cority.com.



About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority enables over 1,200 organizations across 30 industries in 100 countries to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS solutions. Over 200 organizations globally are currently using Cority’s market-leading EHSQ software to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and return to productive business operations.

