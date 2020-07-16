Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cority Releases New Solutions to Help Companies Return to Productivity Amidst COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Toronto, ON, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software, today announced the release of two new, rapidly deployable solutions to help businesses manage operational risks and quickly return to work and productivity during COVID-19.

Developed on its unified, cloud-based platform, and designed by Cority’s internal experts following recommendations from the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and occupational health and safety regulators, Cority’s COVID-19 Return to Productivity and COVID-19 Hazard Management and Workforce Engagement solutions provide advanced tools to operationalize pandemic response plans, helping protect worker health while assisting organizations with maintaining effective and safe operations. 

Leveraging integrated, mobile-enabled workflows and advanced business intelligence tools, organizations can quickly identify and assess pandemic risks, monitor the health status of their workforce, engage with frontline workers, ensure operational adherence to required safeguards, and enhance operational reliability all from a single, unified platform. Recognizing that time is of the essence, these solutions are designed to be deployed in weeks, accelerating time-to-value, and ensuring a safe return to work and productivity as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 Return to Productivity solution includes:

  • Health surveillance: Mobile-enabled, no-contact, no-risk employee health screening, including symptom and quarantine tracking, to lower infection risk and support staffing for business continuity.
  • Exposure management: Prompt reporting and investigation of potential at-work exposures, with integrated contact tracing features.

The COVID-19 Hazard Management and Workforce Engagement solution includes:

  • Hazard management: Simplified and standardized audits and inspections with purpose-built checklists to ensure operational compliance with return-to-work policies and controls including social distancing, PPE, hygiene practices, cleaning, and more.
  • Hazard reporting: Mobile-enabled reporting to enable front-line workers to easily communicate concerns to management for review and action.
  • PPE fit testing: Streamlined respirator fit testing for workers at-risk or unable to social distance, including associated medical surveillance exams and PPE management.

Both solutions offer access to Cority’s advanced business intelligence tools, including intuitive visual dashboards and reports to help organizations track critical performance indicators, detect emerging threats, drive program accountability, and support effective decision making.

“COVID-19 remains a critical threat to businesses around the world,” said Amanda Smith, VP Solutions Marketing, Cority. “We’ve designed our solutions to provide organizations with advanced tools to help them control their risks and set them on the right path toward better performance. Cority has had the privilege of assisting hundreds of global organizations effectively navigate the current pandemic and we continue to respond with new functionality to meet their emerging needs. The health and safety of workers is critical to business excellence, and we’re committed to continuing to be at the forefront of helping companies during this very difficult time.” 

For more information about Cority's COVID-19 Return to Productivity and COVID-19 Hazard Management and Workforce Engagement solutions, visit https://www.cority.com.


About Cority
Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority enables over 1,200 organizations across 30 industries in 100 countries to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS solutions. Over 200 organizations globally are currently using Cority’s market-leading EHSQ software to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and return to productive business operations.

Cority Software Inc.
media@cority.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aBLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : adds Drive Eraser to AWS Marketplace for cloud migration; Move enables cloud provider to support its customers and partners through cloud migration
AQ
08:26aFORD MOTOR : Europe Second Quarter 2020 Sales Results (opens in new window)
PU
08:26aPRESS RELEASE : Monetary policy decisions (36 KB)
PU
08:26aVIB VERMOEGEN : Articles of Association (German version)
PU
08:26aPublication of RBI-Occasional Papers-Vol. 41, No.1
PU
08:26aKNORR-BREMSE : Financial performance in Q2 2020 significantly exceeds expectations
PU
08:26aCALIX : Nemont Delights Members With Custom Experience and Grows Wi-Fi Revenue 65 Percent With Calix Marketing Cloud
BU
08:24aGOLD X MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - GLDX
AQ
08:24aVEOLIA ENVIRONMENT :  Post Stabilisation Notice
GL
08:23aHOWARD HUGHES : RCLCO Ranks Summerlin® and Bridgeland® Among Nation's Best-Selling Master Planned Communities
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD X MINING CORP. : GOLD X MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - GLDX
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONMENT: Post Stabilisation Notice
3THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION : HOWARD HUGHES : RCLCO Ranks Summerlin® and Bridgeland® Among Nation's Best-Sel..
4SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC : SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC: Extraordinary General Meeting completed
5HOME BANCSHARES, INC. (CONWAY, AR) : HOME BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group