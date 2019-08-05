Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corizon Health Chosen to Continue Services for Fayette County, Kentucky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health recently won a competitive bidding process to continue providing medical services for offenders in the Community Corrections Center operated by the urban/county government of Lexington and Fayette County in Kentucky.  The health services contract begins this month and continues for three years, with options to renew for another two years.

Corizon has been serving Lexington’s Community Corrections Center for more than 25 years, making the facility one of the company’s longest-term clients.  Over the years, services have expanded to include a Suboxone treatment program developed in partnership with the local sheriff’s office and implemented to address the local impact of the nation’s growing opioid addiction crisis.  The Community Corrections Center houses an average of approximately 1,500 offenders.

“We are excited to continue our long relationship with Corizon,” said Steve Haney, director of community corrections for Lexington/Fayette Urban County Government.  “I know we will continue to work together with transparency and commitment to provide excellent health care to our Inmate population.”

Joe Pino, senior vice president for community corrections at Corizon, said, “Lexington’s Community Corrections team has been a positive and supportive partner.  We are very happy to have the opportunity to continue working with them to deliver high-quality health services and to reduce recidivism in Lexington and the surrounding area.”

Corizon Health is a pioneering provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

NEWS MEDIA CONTACT: 
Eve Hutcherson
Corporate Communications
615-660-6789
Eve.hutcherson@corizonhealth.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the 2019 interim financial report
AQ
12:36pABBVIE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:36pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:36pBORGWARNER : 106th Face Unveiled on the Borg-Warner Trophy® - 2019 Indianapolis 500 Winner Simon Pagenaud
PR
12:35pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:33pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:32pARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:31pBELDEN INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:31pALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Raiders, Allegiant Agree On Naming Rights Deal For Las Vegas Stadium
PR
12:31pTD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDEX : IMX Stays Low During Record-Breaking Month for Stocks
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group