Corizon Names Latasha McMillan VP for Maryland Operations

06/02/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today that it has named Latasha A. McMillan, MSN, MSHCA, as vice president of operations for the contract with the state of Maryland. McMillan has been with Corizon for more than 11 years, previously serving as regional vice president of operations for Corizon’s partnership with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP). She was actively involved in the original bid process and assisted with the Maryland contract launch last year.

McMillan brings over 16 years of correctional healthcare, operations, and compliance and quality control experience to the new role. She began her correctional healthcare career as a director of nursing at one of Corizon’s predecessor companies, Correctional Medical Services, where she had responsibility for adhering to National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) and the Department of Justice’s compliance standards at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Delaware serving over 2,000 offenders. She holds a master’s degree in nursing leadership and a master’s degree in healthcare administration, both from Wilmington University in New Castle, Delaware. In addition to being a registered nurse, McMillan is an advanced board certified nurse executive and a certified correctional health professional.

“While I will wholeheartedly miss my Philly family, I am excited about this next stage in my life and am looking forward to working with all the dedicated team members in the Maryland contract,” says McMillan.

McMillan will work directly with Senior Vice President Mike Murphy and Corizon’s partners at the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to ensure overall quality control, contract compliance, and excellence in all aspects of health-service operations. Corizon has served the Maryland DPSCS which operates a large state-wide network of twenty-two adult correctional campuses and one for juveniles, since January of 2019.

“We are delighted to welcome LaTasha to this new role and know she will be a great fit for our Maryland partners and team,” said Murphy. “Her deep health services administration knowledge, extensive multi-facility experience, and track record on implementing successful systems for compliance are huge assets to our leadership group.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Corporate Communications
media@corizonhealth.com
615-660-6789

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
