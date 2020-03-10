Log in
Cornbread Hemp : Appoints Distinguished Oncology Pharmacist to Its Board of Advisors

03/10/2020

Cornbread Hemp, the first Kentucky company to offer USDA certified organic CBD products, announced today that Dr. Leslie Mudd, DPharm, has joined its Board of Advisors.

Dr. Mudd worked more than two decades as a board-certified oncology pharmacist for the James Graham Brown Cancer Center at the University of Louisville and in the pharmaceutical industry. At the Brown Cancer Center, she led the oncology pharmacy team, which worked on the bone-marrow transplant and medical oncology teams.

After her tenure at the Brown Cancer Center, Dr. Mudd worked as a senior medical science liaison at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she won multiple awards from its Pharmaceutical Research Institute. With Celgene, Kite, and Eisai, she has concentrated on bringing the science of pharmaceutical research to physician investigators.

“We are thrilled to add Dr. Mudd to our Board of Advisors,” Cornbread Hemp co-founder Jim Higdon said. “Her significant work in the field of cancer research and oncology pharmacy gives us much-needed experience as we prepare to abide by upcoming FDA regulations.”

In her role as a member of Cornbread Hemp’s Board of Advisors, Dr. Mudd will advise on CBD product formulation, curate available research on CBD, and help Cornbread Hemp’s leadership team prepare for anticipated FDA regulations.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my experience in the medical field with the team at Cornbread Hemp,” Dr Mudd said. “I personally think there is plenty of evidence to demonstrate the positive effects that CBD can have for people facing a variety of health challenges, and I appreciate the care that Cornbread Hemp takes in creating CBD products that are USDA certified organic. I look forward to the FDA issuing regulations soon, so that Cornbread Hemp can better fulfill its mission to provide CBD wellness products to the general public.”

Dr. Mudd will contribute to Cornbread Hemp’s content with blogs and videos, and she is available for interviews with media.

About Cornbread Hemp: Cornbread Hemp was co-founded by Jim Higdon and Eric Zipperle in December 2018 after the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and created the CBD industry. In December 2019, Cornbread Hemp became the first brand from Kentucky to offer CBD products that are USDA certified organic.


© Business Wire 2020
