Cornerstone Building Brands to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 11

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) will release its 2020 second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 11, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 12 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and supplemental information will be available online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

To register, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8147407. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent providing dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration is open throughout the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the entirety, please register a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Additional call participation options are as follows:

By Webcast: Cornerstone Building Brands 2Q20 Earnings Call Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Access link: Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors Page on the website on online at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com or access directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2403452/DFF10E9EA779D4793B94879DCAA90D0E Replay dial-in will be available through August 26, 2020 Dial-in number: 855-859-2056 Replay code: 8147407

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the Company serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and the repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a comprehensive portfolio of products with an expansive national footprint that includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

