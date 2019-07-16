Cornerstone Community Bancorp : Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTC Pink: CRSB) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $911,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $664,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.60 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.44 for the same period last year.

The return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.34% and the return on average equity was 15.47%. The net interest margin expanded to 4.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 4.23% for the same period last year and the efficiency ratio declined to 56.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 61.13% for the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $1,696,000 compared to net income of $1,226,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.12 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.83 for the same period last year.

The return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.26% and the return on average equity was 14.67%.

President and CEO, Jeff Finck, stated, “Our return on average assets, return on average equity and net interest margin all expanded for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Our efficiency ratio also improved during those periods and was at 56% for the most recent quarter.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $2,691,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $2,371,000 for the same quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased to $5,320,000 compared to $4,599,000 for the same period last year.

Provision for credit losses

The Company recorded a $110,000 provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $40,000 for the same quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $200,000 provision for credit losses compared to $104,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $476,000 compared to $158,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income was $801,000 compared to $319,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $1,775,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1,546,000 for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense was $3,531,000 compared to $3,124,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

The Company had total assets at June 30, 2019 of $289.3 million compared to $244.8 million at June 30, 2018.

Total loans, net of unearned income at June 30, 2019 were $222.2 million compared to $194.0 million at June 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $256.2 million at June 30, 2019 compared to total deposits of $211.8 million at June 30, 2018.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $2,345,000, or 1.06% of loans, net of unearned income at June 30, 2019, compared to $1,947,000, or 1.00% of loans, net of unearned income at June 30, 2018. There were $99,000 in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 and no nonperforming assets at June 30, 2018.

Capital

At June 30, 2019, shareholders’ equity totaled $24.0 million compared to $21.0 million at June 30, 2018. Book value per share was $16.71 per share at June 30, 2019 compared to $14.97 per share at June 30, 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company completed a private placement of $2.1 million of its common stock. In the offering, the Company issued 119,285 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $17.5 per share.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff and Redding communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a headquarters office in Red Bluff and two banking offices in Redding. The Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on its website at www.bankcornerstone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Cornerstone Community Bancorp and on information available to management at the time these statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond Cornerstone Community Bancorp’s control, which could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly; (2) revenues may be lower than expected; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit; (5) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, may adversely affect the businesses in which Cornerstone Community Bancorp is engaged; (6) competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable such competitors to compete more successfully than Cornerstone Community Bancorp; and (7) adverse changes may occur in the securities markets or with respect to inflation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,122 $ 5,744 $ 7,002 $ 5,275 $ 4,139 Federal funds sold 13,520 8,836 20 20 20 Interest-bearing deposits 8,166 11,186 24,730 23,686 24,066 Investment securities 7,010 7,720 9,284 9,548 10,651 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans, net of unearned income 222,199 214,476 209,330 202,300 193,989 Allowance for loan losses (2,345 ) (2,235 ) (2,152 ) (2,022 ) (1,947 ) Loans, net 219,854 212,241 207,178 200,278 192,042 Premises and equipment, net 11,316 10,154 8,740 7,777 6,958 Other assets 18,359 10,151 9,407 6,930 6,877 Total assets $ 289,347 $ 266,032 $ 266,361 $ 253,514 $ 244,753 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 54,439 $ 50,564 $ 50,862 $ 49,063 $ 44,751 Demand interest-bearing 48,839 38,434 37,875 34,312 29,565 Money market and savings 79,614 74,628 75,015 71,729 72,319 Time deposits of less than $100,000 19,331 15,099 15,778 16,456 19,482 Time deposits of $100,000 or more 53,940 52,250 52,763 48,155 45,671 Total deposits 256,163 230,975 232,293 219,715 211,788 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 Subordinated debentures 4,908 4,906 4,903 4,900 4,897 Interest payable and other liabilities 1,325 1,190 1,100 1,161 1,021 Total liabilities 265,396 243,071 244,296 231,776 223,706 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 15,122 15,088 15,001 15,584 15,551 Retained Earnings 8,753 7,842 7,058 6,173 5,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 76 31 6 (19 ) (11 ) Total shareholders' equity 23,951 22,961 22,065 21,738 21,047 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 289,347 $ 266,032 $ 266,361 $ 253,514 $ 244,753 Total equity / total assets 8.28 % 8.63 % 8.28 % 8.57 % 8.60 % Book value per share $ 16.71 $ 16.02 $ 15.56 $ 15.47 $ 14.97

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended Six months ended 06/30/19 03/31/19 06/30/18 06/30/19 06/30/18 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 3,210 $ 3,130 $ 2,673 $ 6,340 $ 5,204 Federal funds sold 60 14 - 74 - Investment securities 55 63 78 118 156 Other 80 121 124 201 212 Total interest income 3,405 3,328 2,875 6,733 5,572 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 27 22 13 49 27 Money market and savings 206 216 145 422 272 Time deposits 373 344 227 717 430 Other 108 117 119 225 244 Total interest expense 714 699 504 1,413 973 Net interest income 2,691 2,629 2,371 5,320 4,599 Provision for credit losses 110 90 40 200 104 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 2,581 2,539 2,331 5,120 4,495 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 85 45 58 130 107 Gain on sale of loans 268 149 - 417 17 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - - Other non-interest income 123 131 100 254 195 Total non-interest income 476 325 158 801 319 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 908 934 814 1,842 1,690 Premises and fixed assets 210 182 148 392 298 Other 657 640 584 1,297 1,136 Total operating expenses 1,775 1,756 1,546 3,531 3,124 Income before income taxes 1,282 1,108 943 2,390 1,690 Income taxes 371 323 279 694 464 NET INCOME $ 911 $ 785 $ 664 $ 1,696 $ 1,226 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 0.48 $ 1.18 $ 0.93 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 1.12 $ 0.83 Average common shares outstanding 1,433,041 1,432,208 1,371,656 1,432,627 1,324,551 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 1,519,821 1,516,515 1,515,943 1,518,216 1,470,417 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.18 % 1.11 % 1.26 % 1.04 % Return on average equity 15.47 % 13.84 % 13.13 % 14.67 % 12.71 % Net interest margin 4.36 % 4.35 % 4.23 % 4.35 % 4.17 % Efficiency ratio 56.05 % 59.44 % 61.13 % 57.69 % 63.52 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716006070/en/