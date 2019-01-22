|
Cornerstone Community Bancorp : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
01/22/2019 | 07:58pm EST
Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTC Pink: CRSB) announced today
its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2018.
The Company reported net income of $884,000 for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $184,000 for the same period
last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.57 for the three months
ended December 31, 2018 compared to $0.13 for the same period last year.
The return on average assets for the three months ended December 31,
2018 was 1.36% and the return on average equity was 15.99%.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of
$2,776,000 compared to net income of $1,638,000 for the same period last
year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.84 for the year ended December
31, 2018 compared to $1.20 for the same period last year.
The return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2018 was
1.13% and the return on average equity was 13.51%.
President and CEO, Jeff Finck, stated, “We are pleased with our 2018
results. The Company, once again, continues to show solid growth in
loans, deposits and earnings. During 2018, our newly constructed Red
Bluff building along the riverfront opened for business. In 2019, we
look forward to moving down the street from our East Cypress Avenue
location to our new building on Hartnell Avenue.”
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased to $2,599,000 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 compared to $2,226,000 for the same quarter last year.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income increased to
$9,660,000 compared to $8,100,000 for the same period last year.
Provision for credit losses
The Company recorded a $130,000 provision for credit losses for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018. There was no provision for credit
losses recorded during the same period last year. For the year ended
December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a $309,000 provision for credit
losses compared to $215,000 for the same period last year.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $161,000
compared to $243,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. For the
year ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income was $695,000 compared
to $1,223,000 for the same period last year.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $1,677,000 for the quarter ended December 31,
2018 compared to $1,477,000 for the same period last year. For the year
ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expense was $6,459,000 compared to
$5,645,000 for the same period last year.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $69,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
compared to $808,000 for the same period last year. For the year ended
December 31, 2018, income tax expense was $811,000 compared to
$1,825,000 for the same period last year. Fourth quarter 2017 income tax
expense was impacted by a $400,000 net charge related to a revaluation
of the net deferred tax asset associated with the passage of the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act. Fourth quarter and full year 2018 income tax expense
was impacted by the reduction in the U.S. federal income tax rate from
34% to 21% and tax benefits from the exercise of stock options.
Balance Sheet
The Company had total assets at December 31, 2018 of $266.4 million
compared to $229.0 million at December 31, 2017.
Total loans, net of unearned income at December 31, 2018 were $209.3
million compared to $184.8 million at December 31, 2017.
Total deposits were $232.3 million at December 31, 2018 compared to
total deposits of $196.6 million at December 31, 2017.
Credit Quality
The allowance for loan losses was $2,152,000, or 1.03% of loans, net of
unearned income at December 31, 2018, compared to $1,847,000, or 1.00%
of loans, net of unearned income at December 31, 2017. There were no
nonperforming assets at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
Capital
At December 31, 2018, shareholders’ equity totaled $22.1 million
compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2017. Book value per share
increased by 11.2% to $15.56 per share at December 31, 2018 compared to
$13.99 per share at December 31, 2017. During the second quarter of
2018, the Company completed a private placement of $2.1 million of its
common stock. In the offering, the Company issued 119,285 shares of its
common stock at a purchase price of $17.5 per share.
About Cornerstone Community Bancorp
Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in
Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff and Redding communities
through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a
headquarters office in Red Bluff and two banking offices in Redding. The
Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size
businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers
and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and
other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on
its website at www.bankcornerstone.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based
on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Cornerstone
Community Bancorp and on information available to management at the time
these statements were made. There are a number of factors, many
of which are beyond Cornerstone Community Bancorp’s control, which could
cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from
those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that
may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by
such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following
possibilities: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other
financial institutions may increase significantly; (2) revenues may be
lower than expected; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may
reduce interest margins; (4) general economic conditions, either
nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting
in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a
reduced demand for credit; (5) legislative or regulatory changes,
including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, may adversely
affect the businesses in which Cornerstone Community Bancorp is engaged;
(6) competitors may have greater financial resources and develop
products that enable such competitors to compete more successfully than
Cornerstone Community Bancorp; and (7) adverse changes may occur in the
securities markets or with respect to inflation. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as
required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to
update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or
events.
CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
12/31/18
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
Federal funds sold
Interest-bearing deposits
Investment securities
Loans held for sale
Loans, net of unearned income
Allowance for loan losses
Loans, net
Premises and equipment, net
Other assets
Total assets
|
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand noninterest-bearing
Demand interest-bearing
Money market and savings
Time deposits of less than $100,000
Time deposits of $100,000 or more
Total deposits
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
Subordinated debentures
Interest payable and other liabilities
Total liabilities
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
Retained Earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Total equity / total assets
Book value per share
|
CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP
|
Three months ended
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
Federal funds sold
Investment securities
Other
Total interest income
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Interest-bearing demand
Money market and savings
Time deposits
Other
Total interest expense
|
Net interest income
Provision for credit losses
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
Gain on sale of loans
Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
Other non-interest income
Total non-interest income
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
Premises and fixed assets
Other
Total operating expenses
|
Income before income taxes
Income taxes
|
NET INCOME
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Average common shares outstanding
Average common and equivalent shares outstanding
|
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets
Return on average equity
Net interest margin
Efficiency ratio
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122006020/en/
© Business Wire 2019
