Cornish College Of The Arts Announces It Will Lower Tuition By 20 Percent

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornish College of the Arts announced today that it will reset its tuition to prior levels to make the institution more accessible and address long-term student-loan debt. The change will lower the cost of full-time tuition to $32,160, from $40,442, a 20 percent adjustment. The new tuition structure will apply to all new and returning students beginning in the 2019-2020 academic year.

With the cost of higher education on the rise nationwide, students and families are struggling to manage debt during and after college. The leadership of Cornish, with the support of the board of trustees, made the decision to lower tuition at the college to provide a more inclusive group of students the ability to access a Cornish education. This is critically important given that 95 percent of Cornish students receive some form of financial aid. Cornish awards over $6 million in scholarships every year.

"Cornish trains world-class performing and visual artists in the heart of Seattle's urban core. We place a high priority on welcoming students from more diverse backgrounds. By resetting our tuition, we are taking a bold step toward increasing access," said Cornish President Dr. Raymond Tymas-Jones, who joined the college in July 2018. "In a constantly changing and competitive job market, Cornish is committed to producing graduates that have the skills and creative intelligence to build thriving careers and enrich their communities."

With this announcement, Cornish College of the Arts becomes the first art school in the country to implement a tuition reset.

"I am proud that Dr. Tymas-Jones and his leadership team have taken this bold step to ensure students of all backgrounds can help carry Cornish's legacy forward," said Lonnie Rosenwald, chair of the board of trustees. "This change is an important element in achieving Dr. Tymas-Jones' vision for the future of the institution, and will help solidify the important role Cornish and our students play in the cultural landscape of the Pacific Northwest."

As Cornish implements this change, it will work closely with current students and their families on their individual financial situations to ensure all students are informed about the change and have access to resources and support. Cornish will also extend the application deadline for the 2019-2020 academic year to March 1, 2019. More information about the tuition reset can be found on the Cornish website.

About Cornish College of the Arts

Begun in 1914, Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, Wash., offers a Bachelor of Music degree, Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees in Art, Dance, Design, Film, Interior Architecture, Performance Production, and Theater, multiple public programs, and extension courses.

The mission of Cornish College of the Arts is to provide students aspiring to become practicing artists with an educational program of the highest possible quality, in an environment that nurtures creativity and intellectual curiosity, while preparing them to contribute to society as artists, citizens, and innovators.

Cornish realizes this mission by offering baccalaureate studies in the performing and visual arts and by serving as a focal point in the community for public presentation, artistic criticism, participation and discussion of the arts.

