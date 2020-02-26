Log in
Cornyn, Warner Statement on U.S.-India Relations

02/26/2020 | 07:56pm EST

Senate India Caucus Co-Chairs Applaud Partnership between the Two Nations

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark R. Warner (D-VA), co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, issued the following statement following President Trump's visit to India:

'As co-chairs of the India Caucus, we welcome the commitments made by the United States and India during President Trump's recent visit to India to expand the partnership between our two countries and our two peoples. Both countries agreed to continue working together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, secure 5G and an open internet, increase our defense trade, strengthen our energy partnership, expand counterterrorism, maritime, cyber, and space cooperation, as well as to expand educational exchanges - all of which will benefit both of our countries. At the same time, we are alarmed by the recent violence in New Delhi. We continue to support an open dialogue on issues of significant concern in order to advance our vital long-term relationship.'

John Cornyn published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 00:55:02 UTC
