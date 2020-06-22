Coro Global Completes OTCQB Uplisting

Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO), a fintech company focused on using distributed ledger technology to facilitate global payments, including payments made in physical gold, today announces its successful uplisting from OTC Pink to OTCQB. The uplisting was completed last week.

“We are proud to meet the enhanced public company requirements to be an OTCQB listed company," said Chief Executive Officer Mark Goode.

For the last two and a half years, Coro has been building out its technology and pursuing Federal and State licensure in the U.S. The company’s wholly owned operating subsidiary Coro Corp was registered as a money services business by FinCEN, a division of the U.S. Department of Treasury, on March 26th of last year. On March 18th of this year, Coro Corp received its first state money transmitter license by the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. The company intends to pursue licensure throughout each state in the U.S. as well as the territory of Puerto Rico by year’s end.

The company is preparing the release of its Coro mobile payment app and will soon be providing Floridians with the ability to send, receive, and exchange U.S. dollars and gold. The company believes that as gold continues to march towards new highs, the demand for using gold as currency in everyday transactions is increasing. The company believes Coro will democratize access to gold as a currency, using distributed ledger technology to modernize its use in a safe and convenient manner directly from any smartphone.

About Coro Global Inc.

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as currency in everyday transactions. Coro's platform is powered by cutting edge Distributed Ledger Technology allowing users to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, faster, cheaper, and more securely.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

