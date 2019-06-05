Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Corona : Swaps Sales for Plastic During World Oceans Week as Part of Mission to Protect Paradise with Parley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 02:01am EDT

  • Corona provides consumers with the opportunity to pay with plastic they have intercepted, so the oceans and beaches don’t pay for it later.
  • Hundreds of locations participating globally, from major retailers to bars, cities to the coast.
  • Corona and Parley for the Oceans unveil new packaging this summer that cleans a square meter of beach, one pack at a time.

An estimated 8 million metric tonnes of plastic pollution enter the world’s oceans each year. In light of this, Corona is accepting plastic intercepted in cities and on the coast as payment for beer during the week of World Oceans Day; giving up sales to protect paradise from marine plastic pollution. Hundreds of locations around the world are involved in the initiative, which includes recycling machines in key retailers and popular bars in Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Spain and Colombia. Corona and Parley for the Oceans, who have been working together since 2017, are not only ensuring the plastic received is upcycled and given a second life, but also taking the opportunity to incentivize participants to avoid plastic altogether with educational messaging on-site. You can find participating locations at protectparadise.com/paywithplastic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006171/en/

Corona swaps sales for plastic during World Oceans Week as part of mission to protect paradise with ...

Corona swaps sales for plastic during World Oceans Week as part of mission to protect paradise with Parley (Photo: Business Wire)

The “Pay With Plastic” program kicks off a full summer campaign from Corona and Parley dedicated to the cause, featuring new product packaging that gives even more consumers a way to be part of the solution. For every limited-edition pack purchased, Corona and Parley commit to cleaning one square meter of local beach. In total, nine countries are rolling out the limited-edition packaging between June and August, including: Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Brazil. Consumers will be able to join the clean-ups through the partnership website protectparadise.com. Already, Corona and Parley have worked with 25,000 volunteers to complete 537 clean-ups in over 23 countries, cleaning over 3 million square meters of beach in the process. The ambition this summer is to clean another 2 million square meters.

Evan Ellman, Corona Brand Director: “When we first started working with Parley, our ambition was to raise awareness of the issue by shining a light on how plastic pollution is threatening even the most remote paradises. Our consumers asked us how they could get involved, so this summer we’re bringing Corona x Parley to their beaches and giving them a variety of ways to be part of a global movement. Everything from attending a clean-up to buying the product itself. It all helps protect paradise.”

Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO Parley for the Oceans: “Together with Corona we declared war on the plastic bottle. We chased them on hundreds of beaches, engaging ten thousand of volunteers. By dedicating its summer campaign to the cause, we are now hitting the epicenter of this epic battle: the consumer mindset. Now, everybody can join the resistance, funding Parley with each purchase. For the Oceans.”

ABOUT CORONA
Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City. Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. The artwork found on the bottle is painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

ABOUT PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS
Parley for the Oceans is the global network where creators, thinkers and leaders from the creative industries, brands, governments and environmental groups come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can end their destruction. The organization has formed alliances with major corporations including adidas, Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona), American Express; the United Nations; the Maldives and collaborators spanning the worlds of science, art, fashion, design, entertainment, sports, and space and ocean exploration. To know more: www.parley.tv

1https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/07/plastic-produced-recycling-waste-ocean-trash-debris-environment/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aAVIVA : Insurer Aviva says CFO Stoddard to step down
RE
02:20aDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : to issue convertible bonds
EQ
02:18aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Lapse of Offer for Provident Financial
PU
02:18aHOLY STONE : Announcement of important resolutions for 2019 Holy Stone annual general shareholders' meeting
PU
02:18aHOLY STONE : The Board of Directors Set Ex-Dividend Record Date
PU
02:17aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to cut China phone output as market share sinks
RE
02:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. stocks rise, Russia supply comments
RE
02:13aNOMURA : to Consolidate Branch Offices in Japan(PDF 22KB)
PU
02:13aBARON OIL : UKCS 31st Round Blocks Offered
PU
02:13aFINDEL : Final Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2VOLKSWAGEN : Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
3WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
4SONY CORP : GameStop halts dividend as console sales slow; shares fall 26%
5Hong Kong Based Startup Magazine “JUMPSTART” Will Launch Japan Edition in Coming Summer 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About