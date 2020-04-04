Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Corona business survey in Finland: Employers fear bankruptcy and lack of protective equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 07:31am EDT
Corona business survey in Finland: Employers fear bankruptcy and lack of protective equipment
4.4.2020, 14:17
Print

Confederation of Finnish Industries' (EK) second corona survey reveals that as many as one-fifth of employers fear bankruptcy during these challenging times. Inadequate protective supplies and equipment for workers was also one of the worries highlighted in the survey: 65% of companies using protective equipment are concerned about the availability of respirators, gloves, protective clothing and other equipment.

EK's Director General Jyri Häkämies:

'The financial distress of employers has deepened rapidly. Layoffs are on the rise, but redundancies are regarded the last option even in times of crisis. The unfortunate conclusion of the business survey is, however, that we may end up with unemployment and bankruptcy statistics, which are even more severe than those during Finland's recession of the 1990s.'

Business survey results summarised:
  • Companies of all sizes are increasingly negatively affected by the corona crisis. 63% believe that corona crisis will weaken their company a lot or very much. The corresponding figure was 40 percent in the previous EK survey two weeks ago.
  • The share of those whose business is severely weakened by the corona crisis was 42%, more than double what the figure was two weeks ago (17%). The service sector is the hardest hit, and so far, the construction industry has survived best.
  • 37% of the companies had already made lay-offs and 5% had made people redundant. In the coming weeks, 24% of businesses are likely to carry out lay-offs and 12% are likely to carry out redundancies.
  • 18% of companies are in danger of going bankrupt as a result of the corona crisis. If these estimates would materialise, the number of bankruptcies would be significantly higher than during Finland's recession of the 1990s. The number of bankruptcies will in any case multiply as a result of the corona crisis.
  • Around half of companies need respiratory masks, gloves or other protective equipment to operate their business. 65% of companies are worried about the availability of these supplies during the corona crisis. In addition to the health care sector, many other sectors, such as commerce, property management and the food industry, are concerned.
  • 54% believe that measures already taken by the Finnish government have made things easier for the company. Less than one fifth did not see any effect. The responses were most critical in micro-enterprises.
  • In terms of government measures, Finnish businesses are looking for direct financial support; loan repayments alone are not enough. It is essential to consider the viability of the company and its impact on employment when granting the aid. The health of citizens and workers is paramount, but the economic downturn also challenges the health and sustainability of society.

1,873 entrepreneurs and business leaders, who all are employers, answered EK's survey. The reliability of the results is strengthened by the weighting factors and can be generalized as a guiding advice to concern the entire field of employers. The response time to the survey was 30-31 March.

EK, through its member federations, is currently screening companies that could begin manufacturing protective equipment such as masks and protective clothing.

More information:
Petri Vuorio
Director, Member of Executive Board
EK Brussels, EU and Trade Policy
+358 50 323 2979

EU and Trade Policy
Brussels office

Assistant: Ms Erja Lintunen

Post navigation Kommentit
Kommentoi Cancel reply

Disclaimer

ECSI - Employers´ Confederation of Service Industries published this content on 04 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 11:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:06aUNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME : Father Malloy marks 50 years as a Holy Cross priest
PU
07:58aOPEC+ meeting delayed as Saudi Arabia and Russia row over price collapse
RE
07:41aNMC Health's new executive chair vows to recover misused funds
RE
07:31aCORONA BUSINESS SURVEY IN FINLAND : Employers fear bankruptcy and lack of protective equipment
PU
07:21aHow the coronavirus job cuts played out by sector and demographics
RE
06:36aPRIVATIZATION COMMISSION GOVERNMENT OF PAKISTAN : Update on Privatisation Program
PU
06:11aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Continues to Drive Sustainable Economic Value and Growth fo...
PU
04:56aOPEC+ emergency meeting likely to be postponed to April 8 or 9 - OPEC sources
RE
04:56aIran completes oil products storage terminal, names it after Soleimani - ILNA
RE
04:41aPERU : food unions fight employer push for 12-hour shifts
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA CUTS CONTRACTORS FROM CALIFORNIA, NEVADA FACTORIES: CNBC
2ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Diamond Business Loses Luster -- WSJ
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Fed Is Unlikely to Halt Bank Dividends -- WSJ
4WALMART INC. : WALMART : Stockpiling Boosts Sales for Walmart
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group