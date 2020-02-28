Log in
 Coronavirus Business Travel Guidelines…Don't Travel

02/28/2020 | 07:03am EST

Search Firm Jeff Christian Partners Tells Clients and Candidates Not To Travel

Jeff Christian Partners a leading search firm has advised their CEO, C-Suite clients and candidates to cancel all business travel and conduct interviews by video.

Jeff Christian explains, “ search firms encourage a strong percentage of business travel and we should not put anyone at risk. As a result we are advising clients and candidates...”

1. Make plans based on the pandemic reaching the US within the next weeks
(don’t panic, be prepared)
2. Recognize that there will be travel restrictions…don’t get stuck somewhere
3. Create internal best practices
4. Prioritize only those meetings that absolutely require an in-person meeting
5. Switch all meetings to video or audio
6. Change all top priority Client Meetings to Video
7. Cancel all travel plans and switch to video or audio

“We have no idea who is carrying the virus and who is not, no business travel justifies the risk” Jeff Christian, the firm’s Executive Chairman, continues.

“This week we decided to give our top Partners the option to join a Partners meeting next week by video, states Dave Kinley, CEO of Jeff Christian Partners.

Jeff Christian, who heads Jeff Christian Partners’ Board Practice, further states, “This is not a way and see situation…it’s a stop unnecessary travel pandemic. No need to panic, but there is no need to travel.”

“All we have to do is see what is happening in Italy to know what will happen in the US”, continues Jeff Christian.

Jeff Christian Partners is the world leader in talent equity search, combining extraordinary leadership, market intel and capital in the building of great companies.

Jeff Christian is the author of "The Headhunters Edge" and founder of Christian and Timbers and has been named for four years on the Forbes Midas List. A frequent guest on CNBC, Christian is the recognized leader in search, having completed the first CEO search for HP and Steve Jobs' last two board searches and finding CEOs for F5 Networks and Upwork.


© Business Wire 2020
