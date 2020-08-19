Coronavirus Business and Industry Impact Analysis for Global Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2020-2024 | Market to See a 10% Annual Growth through 2024 | Technavio

Industry Boosted by the Rising Optical Fiber Communication Network Connections

The global quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market size is expected to grow by USD 890.45 during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in optical fiber communication network connections will drive the QSFP market growth during the forecast period. Optical fibers are flexible, thin, susceptible to electromagnetic interference, and more rugged and reliable than copper cables. The fiber to the premises (FTTP) initiative by different countries such as Australia, China, India, and New Zealand is driving the demand for optical fiber and optical fiber components for FTTx (fiber to the x) connections. The FTTH network uses fiber optic cables instead of copper, telephone, or cable wires to deliver high-speed service to the homes. We expect that the emergence of high-speed FTTH service will increase the demand for optical transceiver modules to support higher bandwidth covering a longer distance. QSFP modules are designed to provide 10 Gbps speed covering 10 km distance on the established optical fiber networks.

Report Highlights

The major quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market share came from the data communication segment in 2019. However, the telecommunication segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

North America was the largest quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the new product launches by key vendors and the rising demand for high data-rate transceivers for efficient data communication.

The global quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market is fragmented. Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corning Inc., Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., II-VI Inc., Intel Corp., NeoPhotonics Corp., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative & inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we will revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Emergence of IoT will be a Key Market Trend

The emergence of IoT is expected to be one of the key QSFP market trends that will drive market growth. IoT enables operators to effectively pick up on inefficiencies and solve problems much faster during the production process, thereby achieving operational excellence. The installed base of cross-industry IoT devices, such as HVAC systems, building management systems, and connected light bulbs, has been witnessing a rapid increase for the past 4-5 years. Thus, IoT is driving the demand for connected devices, which have significantly increased bandwidth requirements. IoT largely depends on technologies such as Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), wired and wireless technologies, and physical devices embedded with actuators, sensors, and software. Building a sufficient infrastructure to keep pace with the increasing Internet traffic because of the emergence of IoT is imperative. Optical transceiver modules such as QSFP/QSFP+ enable data, resulting in flexible endpoint customization and capacity scaling.

