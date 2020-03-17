Log in
Coronavirus: California Scientific Instrument Manufacturer Applied Extracts Begins Development of Novel Sterilization Technology with Potential COVID-19 Coronavirus Applications

03/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Applied Extracts Inc., a California-based manufacturer of scientific instruments, is announcing that the company is in the process of developing a novel environmentally friendly sterilization technology with broad potential applications including mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus and other pathogens.

Applied Extracts Inc. specializes in the manufacture of high pressure, high performance supercritical carbon dioxide extraction and sterilization equipment.

The company’s founder and chief engineer Dr. James White, Ph.D, stated, “Environmentally friendly sterilization technologies have the potential to improve the way medical services are delivered. We foresee broad potential applications for this technology.” The company’s technology does not rely on gamma radiation, or high heat, and could be applied to sterilization of medical devices, garments, gloves and masks used by first responders and medical professionals responding to the coronavirus emergency. The company’s technology could be particularly important in the event that disposable protective garments have to be re-used due to the shortages that may currently exist in the United States.

Applied Extracts was founded in 2017 by Dr. James White, Ph.D, who received his doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was formerly a Division President at Bruker BioSpin, a global scientific equipment manufacturer. Colleen Labadie White, former Associate Director of Regulatory Project Management at Beigene, Inc., is leading the company’s regulatory compliance initiative.


© Business Wire 2020
