Coronavirus Clouds Outlook for Fed Conference in Jackson Hole This Year

04/28/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

The coronavirus crisis may upend a nearly four-decade-long run for the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The bank said Tuesday that it had been informed that the Jackson Lake Lodge conference center, with the Grand Teton mountains looming just off in the distance, wouldn't open this year. The Kansas City Fed conference has been held in Jackson Hole since 1982.

"We are considering the implications of this announcement for our annual Economic Symposium and will communicate additional details when they are available," the bank said in a statement.

The Atlanta Fed recently canceled its annual Financial Markets Conference do to the crisis. It was scheduled for late May.

While all of the 12 regional Fed banks have research conferences, the annual Kansas City Fed event, held at summer's end, has long been a first among equals. The invite-only event draws the world's top central bank leaders and academics. It almost always features a speech by the Fed chair.

The Jackson Hole area, beyond its natural beauty, is also one of the nation's wealthiest areas.

A Kansas City Fed spokesman said the bank's research conference started in Kansas City, Mo., in 1978, moved to Denver the next year, headed back to Kansas City in 1980 and was held in Vail, Colo., before moving to Jackson Hole in 1982.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

