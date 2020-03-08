Coronavirus Epidemic Exacerbates Metals Glut

By Bob Tita

The world was already awash in excess steel and aluminum. The new coronavirus epidemic is deepening the pool.

China is the world's top producer and consumer of steel and aluminum. With factories closed and the movement of people and freight restricted to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, China's demand for those metals has plummeted.

But many of the country's steel mills and aluminum smelters have continued to operate because stopping and starting equipment handling molten metal is expensive and risky. Millions of tons of steel and aluminum produced during what is now the worst manufacturing slump on record in China have created a surplus of metal that will take months to shrink, even if the epidemic is contained and demand recovers later this year in China and beyond.

As a result, the global stockpile of steel and aluminum threatens to push down prices and put new pressure on producers in the U.S., Western Europe and elsewhere. Many of those companies were already struggling to earn a profit on steel and aluminum because of lower prices and weakening demand from manufacturers.

"We could see China swamp the entire world with steel," said Scott Barrett, director of domestic trading for ProTrade Steel Co., an Ohio-based scrap-steel broker.

Orders for flat-rolled steel from some mills in China are down 50% from a year ago, S&P Global Platts said. Some Chinese steel mills and aluminum smelters have cut back production this month in the face of lower demand. But analysts expect the reductions to be short-lived. As more workers in China return to their jobs in the coming weeks as quarantines are lifted, plant managers will be under pressure to ratchet up production and sell the output offshore to get cash to buy raw material inputs, industry analysts said.

China is a major supplier of ingredients added to steel to give it certain characteristics, such as strength or flexibility. Prices of these resources rose sharply in January, when the coronavirus hampered refining and distribution of them, raising concerns about world-wide shortages if the epidemic continues much longer.

U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from China have fallen significantly in recent years. Steel imports from China sank 22% last year from the year before to about 544,000 tons, according to the Census Bureau and the American Iron and Steel Institute. Overall, steel imports last year fell by 17%.

Tariffs have made many types of metal made in China uncompetitive in the U.S. But China's large steel-and-aluminum output drives up supply and weighs on prices around the world. Excess metal in China could create more competition for U.S. steel exports or enter the U.S. indirectly as imports from Canada and Mexico.

"Our concern is that China's metal would flow into Canada and Mexico and then be purchased at low prices," said Charlie Straface, a North American business unit president for Norway's Norsk Hydro ASA. "That's something we're worried about."

The benchmark London Metal Exchange price for aluminum is down 10% from a year ago at $1,687 per metric ton. Spot-market prices for hot-rolled sheet steel vary by market from about $587 a ton in the U.S. to $451 per metric ton in Asia. The U.S. spot-market price has mostly fallen since topping $900 a ton in July 2018, three months after the Trump administration added tariffs on foreign steel.

Aluminum inventories in China increased by 62% to 1.4 million metric tons since the start of February, according to market consulting firm CRU Group. Inventories of finished steel at mills in China were 45% higher in late February than the same time a year ago, according to the China Iron & Steel Association trade group.

Analysts expect those inventories to rise as aluminum marooned along highways or at smelters as the epidemic crested is routed into China's aluminum distribution warehouses.

"The supply is going to get bigger, fast," said Greg Wittbecker, senior aluminum analyst for CRU.

With demand inside China still in the doldrums, steelmakers have an incentive to export. Platts said large shipments of construction-reinforcing bar from China recently turned up in Singapore and Hong Kong and said Chinese sheet steel is being offered at discounted prices in Vietnam.

The world's ability to absorb such shipments from China is strained by weakening industrial activity and the spread of coronavirus in other countries. The epidemic has taken hold in some of China's biggest trading partners, including South Korea and Japan.

"There's a question whether these countries will be able to sustain demand for Chinese products," said Keith Tan, a senior editor for Platts in Singapore. Capital Economics recently shaved its global GDP growth forecast for 2020 to 1.8% from 2% as a result of the epidemic.

Scrap-steel prices have rallied in the U.S. amid rising demand from overseas markets in what steel-industry analysts are likening to a calm before the storm. With steel and scrap still stuck at Chinese ports and in warehouses, countries including the U.S. have stepped into the void ahead of the expected tsunami of metal from China. Mr. Barrett said he is advising clients to sell scrap or steel quickly, rather than hold out for better prices.

"Liquidate, don't speculate," he said. "Short-term, it's not a bad market, but I don't know how long that lasts."

