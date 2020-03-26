Coronavirus Fallout Prompts S&P to Downgrade Mexico's Sovereign Rating

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- S&P Global Ratings cut Mexico's sovereign credit score Thursday, saying it expected fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the drop in oil prices to cause the economy to contract for a second consecutive year.

"These shocks, while temporary, will worsen already weak trend GDP growth dynamics for 2020-23 that reflect, in part, low private-sector confidence and poor investment dynamics," the ratings company said.

S&P lowered Mexico one notch to BBB from BBB+, keeping it one notch above the minimum investment grade. The outlook remains negative, leaving Mexico open to further downgrades in the next year or two.

S&P is the second ratings company to downgrade Mexico in the past year. Fitch Ratings cut Mexico to BBB from BBB+ in mid-2019. Moody's Investors Service rates Mexico A3 with a negative outlook.

While Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has shown a commitment to fiscal discipline, the combination of social, economic and health challenges is likely to put pressure on public finances at a time when the country has little budget flexibility, S&P said.

The financial strength of highly-indebted state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos is affected by the drop in world oil prices, and Pemex could become a greater liability for the federal government, the ratings firm added.

S&P expects Mexico's gross domestic product to shrink between 2% and 2.5% in 2020, following a 0.1% contraction in 2019, with a moderate recovery of little more than 2% in 2021.

Mexico, with its open economy and close trade relations with the U.S., is seen as one of the countries most vulnerable to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Disruptions in supply chains are likely to hurt its export-driven manufacturing sector, the drop in oil prices affects the finances of Pemex, and the sharp rise in U.S. unemployment threatens to reduce the remittances that Mexicans living in the U.S. send home to their families.

"The global effects of the coronavirus and the actions that the world is taking to contain it are hitting Mexico from everywhere," Bank of America Global Research said in a report. The bank expects Mexico's GDP to contract 4.5% this year with the risk of a bigger decline.

"A large spread of the coronavirus in Mexico could force a more meaningful shutdown of the economy than in our baseline. Another risk is the U.S. closing the border completely, as so far it is only closed for nonessential travel," Bank of America added.

