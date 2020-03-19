Coronavirus Forces Brazil to Seal Borders as Region Struggles to Control Pandemic

By Jeffrey T. Lewis and Kejal Vyas

SÃO PAULO -- Brazil closed its borders with eight neighboring countries on Thursday, joining other South American nations in a continentwide quarantine as authorities struggle to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure taken by Brazil, the region's largest economy, applies to Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Guyana and the French overseas department of Guiana. Brazil's border with Venezuela was already closed. The border with Uruguay remains open for now.

Brazil has a total of about 10,000 miles of land borders with its neighbors, and all but about 650 miles of them, with Uruguay, are now closed.

In recent days, countries across the region have quickly moved to seal national borders as coronavirus cases rise, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. And the downturn in China has drawn fears of a protracted slowdown for South America's largely commodities-driven economies and a tougher rebound.

"South America was caught flat-footed, and now they're trying to catch up," said Eric Farnsworth, who tracks the region for the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, a Washington-based policy group. "2020 was already going to be a year of sluggish growth. Now, the virus is clearly going to add downward pressure."

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Thursday downgraded its economic projections for Latin America, citing the fallout from the spread of the virus. Economists for the company had expected modest growth in 2020, but now forecast a 1.2% contraction for the region's seven-biggest countries, with gross domestic product shrinking in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador as well. Goldman Sachs forecasts zero growth in Colombia and Peru.

"The combination of declining external demand for goods and services, worsening terms of trade, significant tightening of domestic financial conditions, and the economic impact of the rapidly escalating measures to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks within national borders" prompted the revisions, said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos.

Some of the region's biggest businesses are being forced to cut back operations. Chilean-based Latam Airlines Group SA said it was canceling 90% of its international flights, while asking workers to take a 50% pay cut.

Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile, or Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, said it was ramping down its operations in Chile to protect the health of workers as President Sebastian Piñera on Thursday announced a $11.7 billion plan to support the economy.

"We all understand the anguish and uncertainty from this crisis and the threat from the coronavirus pandemic," said Mr. Piñera. "We need unity."

In Peru, where the government implemented a nighttime curfew Wednesday and fish exporters halted shipments to China, miners like gold producer Yanacocha are also reducing activities. In Brazil, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro recommended the closure of shopping malls, gyms and other businesses where people gather.

Oxford Economics, a London-based consulting firm, said many countries in Latin America will struggle to implement countercyclical fiscal policies to support the economy during the downturn due to their debt. It added that the sharp depreciation of most of the region's currencies against the dollar is likely far from over.

"Prolonged currency weakness is a key transmission channel to the real economy in this scenario," the firm said.

Brazil, which has reported six deaths from the virus, closed its land borders with its neighboring countries for 15 days, with the possibility of an extension, according to the official government newspaper.

Brazilian citizens and residents are still allowed to enter the country, as are foreign citizens working for international organizations or otherwise authorized by the Brazilian government. Trucks carrying commercial goods are also permitted to cross the border.

Layoffs are already rippling through the region, and workers are feeling the impact.

"We're worried there won't be enough demand, we're worried about our jobs, about paying the rent," said Jose Roberto Paoli, 55, who works in an optician shop in the center of São Paulo. Its customers are following recommendations to not shake hands, and everyone is using more hand sanitizer, but business is still down about 95% from two weeks ago, he said.

On Thursday, Colombia also said travelers, including Colombian citizens, would be barred from entering the country beginning next week.

The move is the latest drastic measure taken since President Ivan Duque declared a state of emergency earlier this week as Colombia scrambles to contain the spread of the illness and the headwinds from global financial markets, where the value of the national currency, the peso, has dropped nearly a third of its value against the dollar.

The Duque administration has ordered a mandatory six-week lockdown for elder citizens as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose above 100 on Thursday. Authorities in the capital, Bogotá, this weekend are running a four-day test run for a citywide quarantine, restricting all nonessential movement.

"We're going to have to make even tougher decisions going forward," Mr. Duque said. "It's painful, but it's necessary."

