Coronavirus Government Response Update—ISSA Calls for Immediate Funding of Paycheck Protection Program

04/17/2020 | 04:51pm EDT
News Coronavirus Government Response Update-ISSA Calls for Immediate Funding of Paycheck Protection Program April 17, 2020

Welcome to the Coronavirus Government Response Update. This information is intended to keep ISSA members up to date on fast-moving government affairs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other public policy issues important to the cleaning industry. Today's update touches on ISSA calling for immediate funding of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), ISSA signing on to a letter requesting additional PPP funding, U.S. President Donald Trump's new guidelines for reopening parts of the country, and more.

ISSA Is Calling for Immediate Funding of the Paycheck Protection Program
Critical funding called the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was made available to cleaning-related businesses as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, has officially run out, which is adding to the uncertainty cleaning industry professionals are facing at this time. Urge Congress to quickly pass additional funding for the PPP so cleaning-related and other small businesses can continue operating during these uncertain times.

Trump's New Guidelines for States Aimed at Reopening Parts of US, Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
President Trump issued guidelines to states aimed at easing social distancing restrictions and reopening parts of the country as it grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The White House strategy, provided to all 50 governors during a phone call, outlines a three-phase approach to gradually bring back parts of public life such as schools, restaurants, and theaters in certain areas based on scientific evidence that the virus is waning.

Seven Midwestern Governors Announce Their States Will Coordinate on Reopening
A bipartisan group of governors of Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky announced they will work in close coordination to reopen the Midwest regional economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five Million More Filed Jobless Claims, Bringing Total to Almost 22 million in One Month
Around five million more Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the job market in every sector of the economy. State-mandated lockdowns have slowed the once-booming economy, kicking a total of 22 million people out of work and launching the nation into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

ISSA Signs on to Letter Requesting Additional Funds for Paycheck Protection Program
ISSA, along with more than 200 national and state-based trade groups, has signed on to a letter calling on Congress to quickly authorize additional funding for the PPP under the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law on March 27. The letter urges Congress to act expeditiously to assure the PPP will have the resources necessary to sustain America's small business economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 20:50:09 UTC
