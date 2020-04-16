Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus Government Response Update—Small Business Loan Program Out of Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 06:26pm EDT
News Coronavirus Government Response Update-Small Business Loan Program Out of Funding April 16, 2020

Welcome to the Coronavirus Government Response Update. This information is intended to keep ISSA members up to date on fast-moving government affairs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other public policy issues important to the cleaning industry. Today's update touches on the small business loan program running out of money, U.S. President Donald Trump tapping U.S. companies to advise his administration on reopening the economy, the California governor unveiling a guide to lift the state's coronavirus restrictions, and more.

Small Business Loan Program out of Money amid Impasse over New Funds
The initial US$349 billion pool for emergency loans for small businesses derailed by the coronavirus pandemic has run dry as Republicans and Democrats debate on how to replenish the relief program. The U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration have tapped the entirety of funding allotted for the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to small businesses intended to keep workers on payroll and small firms from going under.

Trump Taps U.S. Companies to Advise on Reopening Economy amid Coronavirus Pandemic
President Trump named representatives from dozens of the nation's largest companies to an advisory group Tuesday to help him study options for restarting the U.S. economy as conservative groups lobby for a quick reopening. Trump initially said he would name a 'task force' to examine whether to extend federal social distancing guidelines set to expire May 1. Instead, he named more than 100 industry leaders to what the White House described as 'economic revival industry groups' and left them unclear as to exactly what their role will be in the process.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Unveils Guide to Lifting State's Coronavirus Restrictions
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a guide to how California will reopen society and the economy across the state as officials weigh lifting restrictive orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19, making it one of the first states to issue mandatory social distancing policies in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. Newsom outlined six key indicators that will guide the state's decision as it considers lifting the stay-at-home order.

Take Action Now-Urge Your Federal Elected Officials to Support the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit
ISSA launched its Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit advocacy campaign. The Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit would create a refundable tax credit to incentivize businesses to properly clean and disinfect their facilities when 'stay at home' restrictions are lifted, as well as to help prevent further infections.

Other links of interest

Disclaimer

ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 22:25:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38pAsian stocks set to rise as markets brace for China GDP data
RE
07:30pBeijing-backed AIIB to double funds under coronavirus crisis facility to $10 billion
RE
07:16pOil little changed, U.S. ties 18-year low after OPEC cuts demand forecast
RE
07:14pWorld Bank's Malpass says U.S. subscribed to IBRD capital increase
RE
07:13pTrump's coronavirus reopening guidelines
RE
07:13pFutures jump late following data on potential virus treatment, Trump guidelines
RE
07:13pOil little changed, U.S. ties 18-year low after OPEC cuts demand forecast
RE
07:11pCarnival CEO defends company's safety record as cruise industry remains grounded
RE
07:09pChina's virus-hit economy set to post first decline since at least 1992
RE
07:06pAIIB Doubles COVID-19 Crisis Response to USD10 Billion
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
4Analysis of COVID-19-Soybean Oil Market 2019-2023 | Need for Healthy Food Ingredient to Boost Growth | Tech..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group