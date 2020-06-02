Coronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy May Linger Until 2029; Indian Cases Keep Surging -- 2nd Update

By WSJ Staff

-- The U.S.'s reported coronavirus death toll rose to more than 105,000 while confirmed cases surpassed 1.8 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, cases passed 6.3 million; deaths stood at more than 376,000. Experts say official totals likely understate the extent of the pandemic, in part because of limited testing and reporting standards.

--A survey of U.S. nursing homes found some 26,000 coronavirus deaths, a figure that likely falls short of the full toll.

--The U.S. economy could take almost a decade to fully recover from the pandemic and related shutdowns, a U.S. budget agency reported.

--India reported a near-record rise in new cases, with 8,171 in 24 hours, but the government continues to ease lockdown measures.

U.S.

National: The first major federal effort to measure the coronavirus impact at nursing homes found about 26,000 deaths, a total that likely falls short of the full toll on some of the most vulnerable Americans. The survey of nursing homes, released Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, showed 25,923 resident deaths and 449 deaths among staff. But the CMS rule that mandated the data collection didn't require nursing homes to report deaths and cases that occurred before early May.

Economy: The U.S. economy could take the better part of a decade to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns. The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan legislative agency, said the sharp contraction triggered by the coronavirus caused it to mark down its 2020-30 forecast for U.S. economic output by a cumulative $7.9 trillion, or 3% of gross domestic product, relative to its January projections. GDP isn't expected to catch up to the previously forecast level until the fourth quarter of 2029, the CBO said.

President Trump plans to meet with senior advisers as soon as this week to discuss policy options for the next coronavirus relief package as the administration prepares for negotiations with Congress, according to a senior administration official.

The president's team has assembled proposals meant to encourage the public to return to work and resume normal life, including going out to restaurants and taking vacations, in an effort to jump-start the economy as quickly as possible.

Some theme parks are starting to reopen this week while requiring masks, temperature checks and social distancing for guests. In the face of a still spreading pandemic, it remains uncertain whether enough people will venture out to the parks to stave off a financial shock for companies such as Six Flags Entertainment Corp., Comcast Corp.'s Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

U.S. stocks ticked higher Tuesday as investors weighed myriad issues, including a protracted economic recovery, tensions between the U.S. and China and ongoing protests.

Virus Testing: Companies in the U.S. are starting to roll out tests that can diagnose coronavirus infections at home, offering people who are seeking to return to work a potentially safer, more accessible option to check their health. Yet experts worry about the accuracy of the results generated by the at-home tests, costs that insurers often don't cover and other factors that could limit use.

Safety Gear: Health-care workers warned about the quality of respirator masks being decontaminated by a system made by Battelle Memorial Institute, a nonprofit research corporation that has built more than 50 mask-decontamination units after getting more than $400 million in federal government contracts. Battelle said its process, in which masks are exposed to vaporized hydrogen peroxide, allows for N95 respirator masks to be reused 20 times. But health-care workers have warned of worn seals, broken bands and stains on masks that have gone through the process.

New York: Following another night of unrest in New York City over police brutality, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city needed to focus on working together to reopen starting June 8, and reiterated concerns that the protests could lead to a resurgence of the coronavirus.

"Think about yourself, your family and your elders," he said Tuesday during a press conference. "If you're not wearing face coverings, you're endangering yourself and your family."

World

India: Tuesday brought a near-record rise of 8,171 confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours -- the third consecutive day above 8,000. India now has 198,706 confirmed cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and 5,598 dead.

But despite the steep rise in cases, the federal government has moved to ease lockdown restrictions by allowing shops, industries and some public transportation to reopen. As part of its three-phase reopening plan, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship are to resume operating starting next week. Some flights and limited rail service have already resumed.

Iran: Lockdown restrictions on mosques, restaurants, gyms and shopping malls are falling away this week despite a surge in infections that has brought the daily number of new cases to the level of the first peak in late March and early April. On Tuesday the health ministry reported 3,117 new infections, raising the total caseload to 157,562. Iran has reported 7,942 deaths from Covid-19. Health officials warn that without proper adherence to social distancing and hygiene regulations, the coronavirus outbreak may again spin out control.

South Korea: The country reported 38 more cases, bringing its total to 11,541. Hundreds of cases emerged last month from Seoul's nightclubs, but the latest cluster is tied to churches.

Some social-distancing measures in the Seoul metropolitan area were reinstituted last week to last through this week, including the closure of museums and parks. But South Korea has prioritized letting students return to school, and some 1.8 million are scheduled to do so Wednesday.

Japan: In Tokyo, 34 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, the local government said, the first time the daily figure has reached 30 or more since May 14. Tokyo issued an alert encouraging people to stay home, partly reversing the recent relaxation of voluntary restrictions.

About 40% of those who were recently identified as positive and whose infection source couldn't be traced had a connection to nightlife areas, Gov. Yuriko Koike said. The Shinjuku area, known for bars, nightclubs and some brothel-like establishments, accounts for a significant portion, she said.

Since nationwide restrictions began easing in the latter part of May, fears of second waves have risen. The southern city of Kitakyushu has reported more than 100 infections over the past week, some unexplained and others linked to hospital outbreaks.

China: The city of Wuhan, where the virus first appeared late last year, has tested about 10 million citizens since May 14 and found 300 asymptomatic carriers, according to the Hubei provincial government. The city government has spent about 900 million yuan ($126 million) to test all its residents, the provincial government said in a news conference Tuesday. China reported five new cases Tuesday, all imported.

Australia and New Zealand: Australia reported eight new cases, taking the total to 7,204. More than 6,600 have recovered and 103 have died. New South Wales state, home to Sydney, said restrictions on gyms, yoga studios and indoor pools will be lifted next week, although class sizes will be capped at 10. Tattoo and massage parlors will also reopen from June 13, while children's sport competitions can restart July 1. New Zealand had no new cases for the 11th day.

Hong Kong: The city's government said Tuesday it would extend social-distancing measures that forbid more than eight people gathering until June 18, after a new cluster emerged related to a residential housing development. Since Sunday, Hong Kong has recorded nine new locally transmitted infections, breaking a 15-day stretch of no such cases.