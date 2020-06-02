Coronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy May Linger Until 2029; Indian Cases Keep Surging -- Update

By WSJ Staff

--A national survey of nursing homes found some 26,000 coronavirus deaths, a figure that likely falls short of the full toll.

--The U.S. economy could take almost a decade to fully recover from the pandemic and related shutdowns, the CBO reported.

--India reported a near-record rise in new cases, with 8,171 in 24 hours, but the government continues to ease lockdown measures.

U.S.

National: The first major federal effort to measure the deadly impact of the new coronavirus in nursing homes found about 26,000 deaths, a total that likely falls short of showing the full toll on some of the most vulnerable Americans. The survey of nursing homes, released Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, showed 25,923 resident deaths and 449 deaths among staff. But the CMS rule that mandated the data collection didn't require nursing homes to report deaths and cases that occurred before early May.

Infection Rates, Lives Lost: More than 1.81 million people have been infected in the U.S. and more than 105,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.27 million people have been infected world-wide, and more than 375,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Economy: The U.S. economy could take the better part of a decade to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns. The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan legislative agency, said the sharp contraction triggered by the coronavirus caused it to mark down its 2020-30 forecast for U.S. economic output by a cumulative $7.9 trillion, or 3% of gross domestic product, relative to its January projections. GDP isn't expected to catch up to the previously forecast level until the fourth quarter of 2029, the CBO said.

Safety Gear: Health-care workers warned about the quality of respirator masks being decontaminated by a system made by Battelle Memorial Institute, a nonprofit research corporation that has built more than 50 mask-decontamination units after getting more than $400 million in federal government contracts. Battelle said its process, in which masks are exposed to vaporized hydrogen peroxide, allows for N95 respirator masks to be reused 20 times. But health-care workers have warned of worn seals, broken bands and stains on masks that have gone through the process.

World

India: Tuesday brought a near-record rise of 8,171 confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours--the third consecutive day above 8,000. It now has 198,706 confirmed cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and 5,598 dead.

But despite the steep rise in cases, the federal government has moved to ease lockdown restrictions by allowing shops, industries and some public transport to reopen. As part of its three-phase reopening plan, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship are to resume operating from next week. Some flights and limited railway service have already resumed.

South Korea: The country reported 38 more cases, bringing its total to 11,541. Hundreds of new cases emerged last month from Seoul's nightclubs, but the latest cluster is tied to churches.

Some social-distancing measures in the Seoul metropolitan area were reinstituted last week to last through this week, including the closure of museums and parks. But South Korea has prioritized letting students return to school, and some 1.8 million are scheduled to do so Wednesday.

Japan: More than 30 new cases were confirmed in the Tokyo area Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK reported, the first time the daily figure has reached 30 or more since May 14.

About 40% of those who were recently identified as positive and whose infection source couldn't be traced had a connection to nightlife areas, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said. The Shinjuku area, known for bars, nightclubs and some brothel-like establishments, accounts for a significant portion, she said.

Since nationwide restrictions began easing in the latter part of May, fears of second waves have risen. The southern city of Kitakyushu has reported more than 100 infections over the past week, some unexplained and others linked to hospital outbreaks.

China: The city of Wuhan, where the virus first appeared late last year, has tested about 10 million citizens since May 14 and found 300 asymptomatic carriers, according to the Hubei provincial government. The city government has spent about 900 million yuan ($126 million) to test all its residents, the provincial government said in a news conference Tuesday. China reported five new cases Tuesday, all imported.

Australia and New Zealand: Australia reported eight new cases, taking the total to 7,204. More than 6,600 have recovered and 103 have died. New South Wales state, home to Sydney, said restrictions on gyms, yoga studios and indoor pools will be lifted next week, although class sizes will be capped at 10. Tattoo and massage parlors will also reopen from June 13, while children's sport competitions can restart July 1. New Zealand had no new cases for an 11th straight day.

Hong Kong: The city's government said Tuesday it would extend social-distancing measures that forbid more than eight people gathering until June 18, after a new cluster emerged related to a residential housing estate. Since Sunday, Hong Kong has recorded nine new locally transmitted infections, breaking a 15-day stretch of no such cases.