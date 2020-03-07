Coronavirus Outbreak Stymies New York Budget Debate

By Jimmy Vielkind

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Health-care providers had planned a major trip to the State Capitol on Wednesday to push lawmakers about why they shouldn't reduce Medicaid spending by $2.5 billion -- a key issue in the state budget debate.

But as the new coronavirus spread in New York, the gathering was canceled.

The change shows how the coronavirus is crowding out public conversation on issues related to the state budget that is due April 1, at a time when lobbying in Albany normally reaches its crescendo.

As of Friday, there were 44confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, and thousands of people in New York City and Westchester County were isolating themselves to prevent its possible spread.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded on Thursday that he is spending less time than in previous years talking about the slew of policy changes he proposed in his $178 billion spending plan, including the legalization and taxation of recreational marijuana and plans to address Medicaid cost overruns.

"This has been all-consuming for me," Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said during a coronavirus briefing -- one of nine he held around the state this past week.

Advocates for legal marijuana said they wonder whether Mr. Cuomo will have time in the next three weeks to tour states where the drug is sold in stores, a step the governor announced last month. Mr. Cuomo didn't say whether he still planned to take the trip when asked on Thursday; his aides didn't respond to a request for further comment.

Melissa Moore, deputy New York state director of the Drug Policy Alliance, which advocates marijuana legalization, led a rally of roughly three dozen people at the Capitol last Wednesday and said it was a "scheduling fiasco" to find a time when members of the news media might cover it.

Steven Greenberg, a spokesman for Compassion & Choices, a group that advocates for the legalization of medical aid in dying, said the organization was still engaging with legislators but that "certainly coronavirus is appropriately a focus for policy makers and for the public at large."

The Healthcare Association of New York State had planned to bring hundreds of health-care providers on Wednesday. "Advocacy remains critically important, but at this time, public health has to take priority," the group wrote in an email.

Hospital officials are still meeting with such legislators as State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Democrat from the Bronx who chairs the chamber's health committee. Mr. Rivera said in an interview that senators had a conversation about the coronavirus on Monday, before lawmakers approved a bill to authorize $40 million to deal with the outbreak, but it was currently on a "parallel track" to budget discussions.

The outbreak bolstered his argument against reducing Medicaid spending because the virus created "an added pressure to different institutions that have to prepare to deal with potential infection," Mr. Rivera said.

Both the state Assembly and Senate are developing their budget proposals and will release them the week of March 16, legislative aides said. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, said on Wednesday that he believed the Legislature would stay focused after passing the $40 million appropriation and expanding Mr. Cuomo's emergency management powers.

Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York state Republican Committee, has been pushing alongside GOP legislators for a rollback of the state's new bail law, which forbids cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses.

Mr. Langworthy said talk of the coronavirus was "a grand distraction from the outrage on bail reform and everything else that's going on."

"I don't think you're going to hear this governor talk about anything else," Mr. Langworthy said.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com