Coronavirus Pandemic Deepens Labor Divide Between Online-Offline Workers

By Harriet Torry

The severe job losses reported this week provide a split-screen snapshot of a labor force increasingly divided between the can and can-nots -- based in part on the ability to work online.

The employment report released Friday showed employers slashed 701,000 U.S. jobs last month. About two-thirds of the drop occurred in leisure and hospitality, mainly in food services and drinking places -- which includes restaurants and bars.

Those who can work remotely -- typically in more high-skilled, higher-income jobs such as information and financial activities -- saw little change in payrolls last month.

Employers in sectors such as computer systems design, management consulting, and scientific research even added jobs in March.

The gap mirrors the divergent fortunes of thriving businesses that can easily cater to customers online compared with those struggling because they rely on bricks-and-mortar locations and in-person services, where the coronavirus pandemic appears to have accelerated trends already underway.

"Work-from-home and telework are now seen as a privileged activity and for a privileged class," said Amy Liu, director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.

Roughly a third of American jobs can be done from home, according to a recent University of Chicago study. More than 77% of professional, scientific and technical service jobs can be performed remotely, compared with just 3% of lodging and food services.

Among the companies announcing recently they will boost employee compensation are Facebook Inc. and insurer Aflac Inc., both of which have many employees teleworking. Those furloughing staff include hotel giant Marriott International Inc. and food service provider Sysco Corp.

Another sector with a relatively low share of jobs that can be performed remotely is retail -- including department stores and automobile dealerships -- which shed 46,200 jobs in March, according to the report.

Friday's employment report showed the unemployment rate for workers in management, business, and financial operations in March was just 2.2%. That compares with 6.3% for service occupations, 8.3% for construction workers and 7.1% for transportation occupations.

The labor market's digital divide cuts along educational lines. The unemployment rate for workers with a bachelor's degree and higher degrees rose to a seasonally adjusted 2.5% in March from 1.9% in February. That was a smaller increase than the 0.9 percentage point jump in the overall jobless rate last month to a 4.4%.

Meantime the unemployment rate for workers with less than a high school diploma rose in March for the third month in a row, jumping to 6.8% from 5.7% in February.

Many low-income workers who can't telework, like grocery cashiers and home-health aides, also suffer a greater infection risk since it's harder for them to avoid physical proximity to other people at work or on public transit.

"There are so many ways in which the labor market is tilting against these folks," said Harry Holzer, an economist at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, who was previously chief economist at the Labor Department. " The coronavirus will exacerbate the disadvantages they have."

Analysts expect the extent of the labor-market hit from the pandemic to become clearer in the April jobs report, due out in a month. The March jobs report, like nearly all such Labor Department employment reports, is based on surveys covering up to the 12th day of the month. By that time last month, many businesses had started to curtail operations to stem the spread of the virus, but most hadn't.

It was on March 12 that Walt Disney Co. announced the closure of several of its theme parks and Broadway theaters and New York City's broader cultural scene shut down. Numerous large public gatherings like conferences, concerts and sporting events had been canceled or postponed by the second week of March, but such moves snowballed over the rest of the month as the tallies of infections and deaths climbed.

Economists say increased demand for services to support the work-from-home economy, like online retailers or at-home grocery delivery, is unlikely to offset the job losses in the businesses that have shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the economy recovers, some of that increased demand could be met through a shift to automation in low-wage sectors, such as with autonomous vehicles and drone deliveries. Some academic research found that the last recession accelerated businesses' adaptation of labor-saving technologies,

That means many of the low-skilled, low-wage jobs lost in this downturn may never come back.

"Labor market gaps tend to widen" in a recession, said Jed Kolko, chief economist at job site Indeed.

