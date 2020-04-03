Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus Pandemic Deepens Labor Divide Between Online-Offline Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 10:47am EDT

By Harriet Torry

The severe job losses reported this week provide a split-screen snapshot of a labor force increasingly divided between the can and can-nots -- based in part on the ability to work online.

The employment report released Friday showed employers slashed 701,000 U.S. jobs last month. About two-thirds of the drop occurred in leisure and hospitality, mainly in food services and drinking places -- which includes restaurants and bars.

Those who can work remotely -- typically in more high-skilled, higher-income jobs such as information and financial activities -- saw little change in payrolls last month.

Employers in sectors such as computer systems design, management consulting, and scientific research even added jobs in March.

The gap mirrors the divergent fortunes of thriving businesses that can easily cater to customers online compared with those struggling because they rely on bricks-and-mortar locations and in-person services, where the coronavirus pandemic appears to have accelerated trends already underway.

"Work-from-home and telework are now seen as a privileged activity and for a privileged class," said Amy Liu, director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.

Roughly a third of American jobs can be done from home, according to a recent University of Chicago study. More than 77% of professional, scientific and technical service jobs can be performed remotely, compared with just 3% of lodging and food services.

Among the companies announcing recently they will boost employee compensation are Facebook Inc. and insurer Aflac Inc., both of which have many employees teleworking. Those furloughing staff include hotel giant Marriott International Inc. and food service provider Sysco Corp.

Another sector with a relatively low share of jobs that can be performed remotely is retail -- including department stores and automobile dealerships -- which shed 46,200 jobs in March, according to the report.

Friday's employment report showed the unemployment rate for workers in management, business, and financial operations in March was just 2.2%. That compares with 6.3% for service occupations, 8.3% for construction workers and 7.1% for transportation occupations.

The labor market's digital divide cuts along educational lines. The unemployment rate for workers with a bachelor's degree and higher degrees rose to a seasonally adjusted 2.5% in March from 1.9% in February. That was a smaller increase than the 0.9 percentage point jump in the overall jobless rate last month to a 4.4%.

Meantime the unemployment rate for workers with less than a high school diploma rose in March for the third month in a row, jumping to 6.8% from 5.7% in February.

Many low-income workers who can't telework, like grocery cashiers and home-health aides, also suffer a greater infection risk since it's harder for them to avoid physical proximity to other people at work or on public transit.

"There are so many ways in which the labor market is tilting against these folks," said Harry Holzer, an economist at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, who was previously chief economist at the Labor Department. " The coronavirus will exacerbate the disadvantages they have."

Analysts expect the extent of the labor-market hit from the pandemic to become clearer in the April jobs report, due out in a month. The March jobs report, like nearly all such Labor Department employment reports, is based on surveys covering up to the 12th day of the month. By that time last month, many businesses had started to curtail operations to stem the spread of the virus, but most hadn't.

It was on March 12 that Walt Disney Co. announced the closure of several of its theme parks and Broadway theaters and New York City's broader cultural scene shut down. Numerous large public gatherings like conferences, concerts and sporting events had been canceled or postponed by the second week of March, but such moves snowballed over the rest of the month as the tallies of infections and deaths climbed.

Economists say increased demand for services to support the work-from-home economy, like online retailers or at-home grocery delivery, is unlikely to offset the job losses in the businesses that have shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the economy recovers, some of that increased demand could be met through a shift to automation in low-wage sectors, such as with autonomous vehicles and drone deliveries. Some academic research found that the last recession accelerated businesses' adaptation of labor-saving technologies,

That means many of the low-skilled, low-wage jobs lost in this downturn may never come back.

"Labor market gaps tend to widen" in a recession, said Jed Kolko, chief economist at job site Indeed.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aGrounded planes insured for more than $160 billion - report
RE
11:06aCoronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone
RE
11:03aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Important to take the proper steps to ensure cashflow on farms and maintain good credit history
PU
10:59a3 APR 2020 : Arabica Prices Rise in March While Robusta Falls
PU
10:53aCoronavirus-led global recession to be deeper than thought but hopefully short - Reuters poll
RE
10:52aTrump to host Big Oil execs at White House to discuss market slump
RE
10:51aGlobal economic policy response to coronavirus crisis
RE
10:51aFord to keep Europe manufacturing ops offline at least until May 4
RE
10:50aFedEx slashes CEO's salary, draws $1.5 billion from credit line
RE
10:48aFactbox - Global economic policy response to coronavirus crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
2BRENT : Brent crude rises above $33 on hopes of oil output deal
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group