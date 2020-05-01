Coronavirus Prompts Biggest U.S. Manufacturing Pullback Since Last Recession -- Update

By David Harrison

U.S. manufacturing contracted at the sharpest rate since the last recession in April as companies pulled back following lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The Institute for Supply Management said Friday its manufacturing index fell to 41.5% from 49.1% in March. That was the lowest level since April 2009. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 signal contraction.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 35 in April.

A subindex for manufacturing production fell to 27.5 in April, the lowest reading on records going back to January 1948. A subindex of employment likewise declined to the lowest level since 1949 as firms laid off or furloughed employees due to sharply reduced demand and social-distancing rules.

"This is the fastest rate of change in economic activity in modern times, " said Tim Fiore, who oversees the factory survey.

Mr. Fiore said he saw signs that the decline in factory activity was starting to bottom out. But the road back is going to be long and slow, he said.

"I don't think we're at the bottom of the hill," he said. "But I think we can see it."

Mr. Fiore said he expected the economy to start reopening in May and June. But it will take a long time for consumers to feel comfortable going out again, he said, which means it will take a long time for demand for factory goods to pick up.

"At this point I don't see a sharp rebound," he said. "I think there's been some fundamental damage to some of the industries here. It's going to take a while to rebuild."

And any early progress could be undone if there is a second wave of infections, he said.

"The single biggest risk is whether this has actually gone away," he said.

Economists at Oxford Economics said they didn't expect manufacturing output to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2021.

"The backdrop for manufacturers is very bleak, with collapsing global demand, ongoing supply-chain disruptions and high levels of uncertainty all posing very significant challenges," said economists Oren Klachkin and Gregory Daco in a note to clients.

A separate gauge of U.S. manufacturing also showed output in April fell the most on record as firms shut down and canceled orders to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 36.1 in April, down from 48.5 in March, according to IHS Markit. The reading was the lowest in 11 years.

"With orders collapsing at a rate not seen for over a decade, supply chains disrupted to a record degree and pessimism about the outlook hitting a new survey high, rising numbers of firms are culling payroll numbers," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

