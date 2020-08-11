Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coronavirus Prompts a Shift to Net Zero Carbon Projects, New Survey Finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 06:17am EDT

The majority of project professionals say they have increased their focus on Net Zero carbon projects as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Association for Project Management (APM) can reveal.

A poll of over 860 project practitioners1, undertaken for APM by research company Censuswide, found that 51 per cent of respondents claimed the global pandemic has led to them and their organisation placing ‘slightly greater’ or ‘significantly greater’ focus on Net Zero carbon projects.

Just six per cent said they were placing less focus on Net Zero carbon projects as a result of coronavirus. The remainder said there was no difference to their focus on Net Zero.

The industry sectors that reported the greatest increase in focus on Net Zero were:

  • HR (89 per cent of respondents reported a greater focus on Net-Zero carbon projects)
  • Telecoms (69 per cent)
  • Transport and logistics (69 per cent)

Debbie Lewis, director of strategic architecture programmes at BT said: “Achieving Net Zero remains high on the agenda for project managers, despite the impact caused by the global pandemic. Climate change will continue to worsen and accelerate, and so it’s vital that it continues to be addressed and tackled. The project profession has a major role to play in helping to achieve a sustainable Net Zero future.”

David Thomson, head of external affairs at APM, said: “We recognise that climate change is one of the great challenges of this or any generation. This survey demonstrates that the project profession is not being deflected by the current pandemic to postpone action or ignore the coming challenges of climate change and biodiversity. Addressing that will require big changes across all sectors and will be a significant factor in every project professional’s work in the years ahead.

“As the chartered body for the project profession, APM will support its members, partners and the project profession to ensure projects of every size and purpose address and, where possible, minimise their environmental impact and adapt for the future.”

Ends

Notes to editors:

1 866 project professionals in the UK responded to the question ‘How has the coronavirus pandemic affected how much focus you place on Net Zero carbon projects?’

All figures rounded to the nearest 1 per cent

Debbie Lewis, director of strategic architecture programmes at BT will become APM’s next chair from September 2020

About Association for Project Management

Association for Project Management (APM) is the chartered body for the project profession and is committed to creating and upholding leading standards for the profession through chartership, qualifications, knowledge and insight.

Promoting the power of the profession for good, APM has over 30,000 individual members and more than 500 organisations participating in the Corporate Partnership Programme. As an educational charity, APM advocates for and represents the entire project profession. See apm.org.uk for further details.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aAIR CANADA : Unveils Details of Transformed Aeroplan Program, Offering More Value and New Benefits
AQ
06:31aCOMSCORE : Announces Renewal of Sinclair Compulse360 Local OTT Measurement Partnership
PR
06:31aCO-DIAGNOSTICS : Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Webcast
PR
06:31aZHONGCHAO INC. : Develops Live Interactive Courses Promoting the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease
PR
06:31aGeneration Bio Reports Business Updates and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
06:31aAVALARA : Jayme Fishman Joins Avalara as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development
BU
06:31aQUINTESSENCELABS : Selected by World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator
BU
06:31aSurface Oncology Reports Financial Results and Corporate Highlights for Second Quarter 2020
GL
06:31aALTAMIRA Announces New Business Awards Worth up to $65M
BU
06:31aPrevail Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California
5WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC. : WASHINGTON PRIME : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group