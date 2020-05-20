Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coronavirus: Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid virus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 03:54am EDT
Rolls-Royce has said it will cut 9,000 jobs and warned it will take 'several years' for the airline industry to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm, which makes engines for planes, said the reduction of nearly a fifth of its workforce would mainly affect its civil aerospace division.

'This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and must deal with,' boss Warren East said.

The bulk of the job cuts are expected to be in the UK.

Rolls-Royce employs 52,000 people globally and Mr East told the BBC that the company had not yet concluded on 'exactly' where the job losses would be, due to having to consult with unions.

But he said: 'It's fair to say that of our civil aerospace business approximately two-thirds of the total employees are in the UK at the moment and that's probably a good first proxy.'

Air travel has ground to a virtual standstill since the coronavirus began spreading across the world and many airlines have announced steep job cuts.

Rolls-Royce said the impact of the pandemic on the company and the whole of the aviation industry 'is unprecedented'.

It added that it is 'increasingly clear that activity in the commercial aerospace market will take several years to return to the levels seen just a few months ago'.

As well as the job losses, the company said it would cut costs in areas such as its plants and properties.

source: BBC News

Disclaimer

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aROLLS-ROYCE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:10aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:09aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Transcript
PU
04:09aLIBERTY GLOBAL : announces new joint venture – Liberty ChargeLiberty Global Ventures and Zouk Capital today announce a joint venture partnership, Liberty Charge, which will roll out on-street...
PU
04:09aORANGE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2020
GL
04:08aKYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : 2nd Kyushu Electric reactor halted over delayed antiterror steps
AQ
04:06aHigher Raw Materials Costs Responsible for Increased Prices of Goods - Report
AQ
04:05aMEDIOS AG : Jefferies initiates coverage on Medios share with 'Hold' and price target ?41.00
EQ
04:05aMOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : realizes successful partial exit as part of Exasol AG's IPO
EQ
04:05aALSO : Cloud Marketplace to offer solutions for internet identity, authentication and encryption from global market leader DigiCert
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3MODERNA, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investor..
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
5GOLD : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters; gold and bonds rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group