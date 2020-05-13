Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus: Self-employed grant scheme to open to applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Millions of self-employed people whose business has been affected by coronavirus can apply for grants from the government from today (Wednesday 13th May).


The Self Employed Income Support Scheme is designed to match the support being given to furloughed employees.

The grants will be calculated as 80% of average monthly profit over a period of up to three years.

The government said the money will be paid into the accounts of eligible people six days after applying.

The maximum payment will be £7,500, intended to cover March, April and May.

The scheme is the biggest direct financial support package for freelancers and the self-employed since lockdown started.

It was unveiled in March after the government faced criticism for failing to provide support for self-employed and freelance workers in its earlier package of economic measures.

Launching at 08:00, the process will be run by HM Revenue & Customs, which has been operating and overseeing loan schemes and the government's furlough payments.

Those able to make a claim have already been contacted by HMRC and can use a unique reference to make their claim.

But those who started in business from early April last year will miss out, as will those who pay themselves just with dividends from a limited company.

Derek Cribb, chief executive of the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed, said: 'For the self-employed, coronavirus is not only a health crisis, but also a pressing income crisis.

'We are delighted that the government has heeded much of IPSE's advice by setting up the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, which extends a much-needed lifeline to those self-employed people who are eligible for it.'

The government has not said whether the initiative will be extended into the autumn in line with the furlough scheme, which protects 80% of employees' wages up to £2,500 a month.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that scheme was being extended until the end of October.

Mr Sunak said: 'With payments arriving before the end of this month, the self-employed across the UK will have money in their pockets to help them through these challenging times.'

Disclaimer

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 07:59:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aAirtel Africa sales rise as more customers sign up for phone services
RE
04:08aS. Africa's rand firms on optimism over relaxing coronavirus restrictions
RE
04:00aCzech GDP to fall by 7.6% this year, grow by 5.8% in 2021
PU
04:00aCORONAVIRUS : Self-employed grant scheme to open to applications
PU
03:54aDollar eases from three-week highs ahead of Fed speech
RE
03:50aEngland tiptoes out of full lockdown as economy plunges
RE
03:40aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Foreign Trade Indices
PU
03:35aSchedule of open market operations to be conducted by Narodowy Bank Polski in May 2020
PU
03:35aGlobal Businesses Shift Investment Strategies in Line with Low-Carbon Energy Transition
PU
03:35aDollar eases from three-week highs ahead of Fed speech
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : posts deep quarterly loss as pandemic sla..
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group