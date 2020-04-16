Coronavirus Surges in Some Asian Countries That Had Been Lightly Hit -- 4th Update

By Jennifer Calfas, Newley Purnell and Matthew Dalton

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he was extending until at least May 15 the state's lockdown over the coronavirus, asking people to stay home and that all nonessential businesses statewide would be closed and all nonessential gatherings canceled.

Mr. Cuomo said he would assess when to lift the policy in coordination with nearby states, depending on the rate of infections. The governor launched the policy by executive order on March 22.

"These are some of the most life-changing policies government has ever issued," he said. "This is government saying stay in your house, don't touch another person, wear a mask."

In the U.K., the government extended a national lockdown for at least three more weeks to slow country's coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile Thursday, jobless claims in the U.S. jumped as countries around the world wrestle with how to revive pandemic-closed economies, and as some Asian nations that seemed to have dodged the worst fallout from the coronavirus are seeing jumps in infections and deaths.

An additional 5.2 million Americans last week sought unemployment benefits as the coronavirus shut down large segments of the U.S. economy , raising the total for the month to 22 million.

Globally, confirmed cases of the virus passed 2.08 million and deaths from the Covid-19 disease caused by it topped 138,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Almost a third of confirmed infections are in the U.S., which reported a record 2,569 deaths in the 24 hours ended 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

U.S. stocks were mixed after opening higher, following mixed trading in Europe and Asia.

President Trump said his administration would detail guidelines Thursday for reopening the U.S., where lockdowns have sent the economy into a deep downturn. Programs designed to ease the economic damage are showing signs of strain: The Small Business Administration said funding has been exhausted for the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, and it won't be accepting new aid applications or enrolling new lenders.

Business executives told Mr. Trump on a conference call Wednesday that a dramatic increase in coronavirus testing was needed before Americans could resume their usual lives, according to people familiar with the call. Many experts have said that tests and restrictions are likely to be part of restarting any nation's economy.

In New York, the hardest-hit U.S. state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was signing an executive order requiring people to wear a face covering when in a public setting where they can come into contact with others.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday called for a federal bailout of the hard-hit city, noting the bailouts of banks and the auto industry in the past.

"How about bailing out the nation's largest city?" Mr. de Blasio said. "How about bailing out the epicenter of this crisis?"

The city recently said 3,778 people who likely died from the virus didn't get tested or died before results arrived. Officially, more than 10,000 people in New York City have died from the pandemic.

Michigan's infection rate jumped back over 1,000 new daily cases, after two days of lower growth. On Wednesday the state reported 28,059 cases, an increase of 1,366, with 1,921 dead. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan reported the city's death toll rose by 45 to 469, with another 409 dead in the broader Wayne County, according to Michigan state statistics.

"We are going to see these kinds of numbers a little bit longer," said Mr. Duggan. But his briefing did contain one hopeful update: The city's convention center, transformed into a 1,000-bed field hospital for coronavirus patients, had only 16 patients six days after opening.

The nation's capital reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths this week, as officials braced for the peak in hospitalizations, which they said could come as late as the end of May. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended closures for nonessential businesses and other social-distancing measures until at least May 15.

New Chinese export restrictions are exacerbating the chronic shortage of protective gear in the U.S. Face masks, test kits and other medical equipment bound for the U.S. are sitting in warehouses across China unable to receive necessary official clearances, some suppliers and brokers told The Wall Street Journal.

Chinese officials have said the policies, instituted this month, are intended to ensure the quality of exported medical products and to make sure needed goods aren't being shipped out of China. They have created bottlenecks at a time of urgent need, according to the suppliers, brokers and the State Department memos.

Singapore, initially lauded for moving quickly to control initial outbreaks, confirmed 447 new cases of Covid-19 late Wednesday, its highest daily count to date. The country's Ministry of Health reported that most of the infections were among people living in foreign-worker dormitories, a population among whom the number of cases "has increased significantly."

The ministry added that it has been increasing its testing of these workers. About 200,000 people -- mostly from South Asia and doing low-skilled work such as construction -- live in close quarters in purpose-built dormitories in Singapore.

There have now been 3,699 cases and 10 deaths in the tightly controlled city-state.

A similar reversal appeared to be occurring in Iran. Although daily death rates have been declining there, hospitals in Tehran, the capital, have seen an uptick in patients with severe symptoms in recent days, according to Alireza Zali, head of the city's committee to combat the coronavirus.

Mr. Zali warned that the full consequences of the city's high-density population and people's disregard for social-distancing rules would show in about a month. Tehran has accounted for about one-third of the 4,869 Covid-19 deaths in the country.

In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to the whole country after the death toll reached a daily high of 17 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 136. Under Japanese law, the state of emergency doesn't force any business to close, but has led many offices to institute work-from-home policies and caused stores to pull down their shutters.

In Italy, the heart of the pandemic in Europe, many critics have faulted regional and national authorities for the death toll in the Lombardy region, which has recorded 11,400 Covid-19 fatalities, more than three times China's official tally.

Italian prosecutors have opened investigations into whether there was culpable negligence in specific deaths, such as in nursing homes.

Amazon.com Inc. closed its six warehouses in France after a court this week temporarily forbade the company from shipping nonessential goods from there because of the risk to Amazon workers from the coronavirus. The e-commerce giant said the court judgment, which it is appealing, left too much ambiguity over what constitutes an essential good.

France remains in lockdown while other European countries begin to lift some restrictions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced plans Wednesday to gradually reopen the nation, even as it recorded 315 Covid-19 deaths, the first 24-hour count above 300.

As European nations consider next steps to reopen their economies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the country "strongly supports" a plan from the Group of 20 that allows low-income economies to suspend their debt payments to free up funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic in their nations, and added the U.S. was exploring further options to relieve the debt burden in these countries.

Belgium on Thursday extended its lockdown to May 3, with some adjustments: People in nursing homes may now receive a single designated visitor who has been free of coronavirus symptoms for at least two weeks. To keep people busy and productive while confined to their homes, gardening centers and do-it-yourself stores will reopen, following similar social-distancing rules as grocery stores now use.

In China, where business activity is gradually resuming, the average price of a new home in 70 cities in March was up 0.12% from February, according to data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics, after no increase in February from January.

China reported 46 new coronavirus cases, 34 of them imported, and no new deaths as of midnight on Wednesday. It was the third straight day of slowing growth in imported cases, 16 of which were recorded in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang province. All were in Chinese citizens returning from Russia -- the source of half of China's imported infections since the start of April.

There have been more than 83,000 infections and more than 3,300 deaths in China, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Authorities in Wuhan, the coronavirus pandemic's original epicenter, have started testing for antibodies among thousands of people returning to work, and others without symptoms, to gain a clearer picture of immunity levels in the city and try to prevent a second wave of disease. Initial results suggest many people were infected without realizing it.

Write to Jennifer Calfas at Jennifer.Calfas@wsj.com, Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com and Matthew Dalton at Matthew.Dalton@wsj.com