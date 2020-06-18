Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence Of Coronavirus to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/18/2020 | 11:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the coronavirus test kits market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 50.15 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005796/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Co-Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing incidence of coronavirus has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, shortage of testing kits and lack of laboratory infrastructure in developing countries might hamper market growth.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Government
  • Non-government

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43239

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coronavirus test kits market in APAC report covers the following areas:

  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC size
  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC trends
  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC industry analysis

This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth in APAC during the next few years.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coronavirus test kits market in APAC, including some of the vendors such as 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Co-Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coronavirus test kits market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth in APAC during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coronavirus test kits market in APAC
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coronavirus test kits market vendors in APAC

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • China - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Japan - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:21aINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : Announces the NMPA Granted Marketing Approval for BYVASDA® (Bevacizumab Biosimilar) in China
PR
12:18aX FINANCIAL : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 30, 2020
PR
12:17aAir freight rates head back to earth as virus-driven boom cools
RE
12:17aReliance Industries Becomes Debt Free After Over $20 Billion Equity Fundraising
DJ
12:16aRIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : BPI, RCBC issuing local bonds anew to raise funds
AQ
12:16aBENGUET : town hall on lockdown
AQ
12:16aCHINA TELECOM : Don't fear to collect P231.7 B for China reef destruction
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:01aYATRA ONLINE, INC. : Announces Pricing of USD$10.0 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
PR
06/18TOKYO ELECTRON : stocks mixed in morning on virus fears, business recovery hopes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
2ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. : ENPH Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against E..
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back
4COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Respiratory Masks Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence and Preva..
5NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER :'s Father's Day Tributes to Jerry Stiller, John Cleese, Richard Pryor and Desi Arna..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group