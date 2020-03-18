Coronavirus Triggers Wave of U.S. Workers Filing for Jobless Benefits--Update

By Sarah Chaney and Amara Omeokwe

The new coronavirus pandemic has triggered a wave of U.S. workers filing for state jobless benefits, with states across the nation receiving a sharp rise in applications as businesses shut down and out-of-work Americans hunt for a payment lifeline.

Ohio's three-day total for jobless claims through Tuesday was 78,000, compared with about 3,000 for the same period last week. Connecticut filers have submitted more than 30,000 new claims since Monday, compared with just 2,500 all last week.

Michigan received about 5,400 initial claims on Monday compared with typical filings of between 1,300 and 1,600. And Kentucky processed more than 9,000 claims on Tuesday alone, though it normally receives 2,000 jobless claims a week.

Earlier this week, many state governments across the U.S. mandated businesses, such as bars and restaurants, temporarily close to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. This left a huge swath of workers, largely in the leisure-and-hospitality and retail industries, without work, and created an increase in demand for unemployment compensation.

The state-level figures signal U.S. jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are slated for a potentially unprecedented rise in next Thursday's Labor Department report on claims, after remaining historically low at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The really scary numbers are probably coming in next week's release," said Martha Gimbel, manager of economic research at Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative. "You have a lot of workers who work for businesses where, all of a sudden, money's not coming in."

Unemployment benefits are designed to serve as a source of income replacement, which could prove extra important for Americans during a rapidly moving crisis that is closing down businesses. Other income-support measures are still pending in Congress.

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would ensure at least two weeks of paid emergency leave for people dealing with the virus's effects, sending it to President Trump for his expected signature.

The Trump administration also is proposing two rounds of direct payments totaling $500 billion to Americans beginning on April 6 and May 18 as part of a $1 trillion stimulus package.

States have wide control over unemployment benefits. They administer unemployment programs and make determinations on eligibility for benefits based on federal guidelines.

The legislation approved Wednesday also would encourage states that log steep increases in unemployment to temporarily loosen worker-eligibility requirements for unemployment insurance during the coronavirus outbreak. Several states have already adjusted, expanding unemployment-insurance eligibility to include workers who are quarantined or who don't have access to paid leave.

Online activity related to filing for unemployment insurance has skyrocketed in recent days, according to Google Trends.

Colorado's initial claims shot up to 3,900 on Monday from 400 a week earlier. By midday Tuesday, there were about 7,000 attempts to file for jobless claims, leading the state's website to malfunction.

"These systems have not ever seen this amount of pressure in such a short period of time," said Cher Haavind, deputy executive director of Colorado's labor department.

Angela Delli Santi, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey's department of labor, said via email that the state received 15,000 claims on Monday alone and that the system was registering "unprecedented volume." New Jersey's unemployment-filing system has resumed receiving claims after crashing earlier this week due to increased volume, she said.

New York, Oregon and Kentucky are among the other states whose websites to register for unemployment benefits experienced problems this week as claims soared, creating hurdles for Americans seeking benefits.

Dominick Perrier, of Brooklyn, N.Y., said he had been trying to submit an application since the restaurant where he worked temporarily closed on Saturday. He said he had encountered glitches on the website that interrupted his application several times, and that calling also had been unfruitful.

"I don't have a family so I can spend all day trying to get on the application. There's a lot of people who can't just sit on their computer and apply constantly," Mr. Perrier said.

Agencies are attempting to quickly find ways to adapt to the rush for jobless benefits.

Labor departments in Ohio, Colorado and New York are reallocating department staff to handle a higher volume of requests for unemployment benefits.

"The trigger here is so very different than in our prior recession context during '08 and '09 where businesses laid off, but it was at a pacing," said Kimberly Hall, director of Ohio's Department of Job and Family Services.

While she views the social-distancing measures implemented to combat coronavirus's spread as necessary, Ms. Hall said the efforts had been "like flipping a light switch" for jobless claims.

Kentucky and New York are instructing unemployment-insurance applicants to stagger their filings by day based on their last names.

New Jersey has issued guidelines to clarify what kinds of benefits workers are eligible for because of coronavirus-related issues. For instance, residents whose work hours were reduced because of a business slowdown would be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the state's website.

Some state labor department officials say businesses are inquiring about ways to avoid layoffs.

Erica Quealy, communications manager at Michigan's labor department, said the department is holding several webinars a day for companies to discuss temporary layoff waivers and work-share programs. These programs allow employees to work fewer hours and receive a share of unemployment benefits to help compensate for their shorter workweek.

Ms. Haavind of Colorado's labor department, said the department is seeing an increase in company interest in alternatives to full workforce reductions, as well. Just a short time ago, though, it was struggling to get employers interested in such programs because the economy was so strong.

