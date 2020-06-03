Coronavirus: UK sees almost no car manufacturing in April

British car manufacturing came to a screeching halt in April, down 99.7% against the same month last year.

It was the lowest output since the Second World War, according to the industry body, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Just 197 premium and luxury sports vehicles rolled off factory lines, with 45 of those sent to UK customers.

Instead, some plants refocused to make 711,495 items of personal protective equipment for health workers.

'With the UK's car plants mothballed in April, these figures aren't surprising but they do highlight the tremendous challenge the industry faces, with revenues effectively slashed to zero last month,' said SMMT chief executive, Mike Hawes.

The loss of 400,000 cars that would normally have been made is expected to cost the British car industry up to £12.5bn in revenues.

In April there were 830 new car engines made at UK plants, 781 of which were exported. This level was down 99.5% on the year before.

Mr Hawes said ramping up the industry again would be a 'gradual process'. Half of the UK's engine and car makers are expected to head back to work this week.

Production timescales will be staggered with strict social distancing measures in place. The SMMT has suggested to car manufacturers that factory workers should be provided with PPE.