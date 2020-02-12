Log in
Coronavirus: UNC Health Care Provides Expert Video Interviews for Media Outlet Use

02/12/2020 | 04:20pm EST

UNC Health Care, based in Chapel Hill, NC, is providing two video interviews in a Q&A format (13 minutes in total) for the use of media outlets covering (novel) coronavirus, now named COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005889/en/

  • Video #1 covers Coronavirus basics and health care facility preparation in a Q&A format with UNC Health Care’s Dr. David Weber. Medical Director of Infection Prevention for UNC Medical Center. (10:34 of footage)
  • Video # 2 covers Hospital / System preparedness in Q&A format with Dalton Sawyer, Director of Emergency Management for UNC Health Care. (2:33 of footage)

We’re providing this to media outlets for use as a coronavirus resource to draw upon for multiple stories across broadcast, social and online platforms.

FORMAT: We have edited these interviews into a format that will allow media outlets to include individual sections in local or national coverage.

TRANSCRIPTS: Also attached to this media advisory are the transcripts from the Q&A interviews to facilitate use of these materials. The content of the transcripts can be used by print or radio outlets or as anchor-read television features.

ATTRIBUTION: Please credit UNC Health Care as the source of these materials in both broadcast, print and online uses.


© Business Wire 2020
