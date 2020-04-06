Coronavirus and safety risk in the petroleum sector – update 6 April 2020

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has formed the main impression that the level of safety in the industry is being maintained, and that the companies have sufficient manning and expertise to operate safely in the short term. With the position now appearing to be calmer and more stable, signs can be seen that the companies are planning to resume activities which do not directly support production.

Published: 06 April 2020

On 3 April, no fixed facility on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) had restricted or shut down production as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. One land-based plant had reduced production as a result of the changes to the market position.

Where drilling and work on mobile units are concerned, most of the main activities - such as drilling, well workovers and completion - are continuing as planned. Some well plugging has been halted and postponed, while some drilling operations are being terminated/not started.

One mobile facility is out of operation as a result of the outbreak. Some drilling units are not continuing to new planned activity, and cut-backs in exploration drilling work are being reported for the time to come.

The companies are restricting unnecessary activities in order to ensure prudent operation and production. This process has now largely stabilised. Manning on fixed facilities and at land-based plants has so far been reduced by 20-40 per cent, rather less on mobile facilities.

Maintenance of safety-critical equipment is being followed up as normal. Generally speaking, the companies report little change in the position since 28 March 2020.

Planned shutdowns for upgrading and maintenance have been postponed, but some are being implemented with a reduced scope. The safety consequences of such postponements and of a continuing reduction in maintenance activities are becoming an increasingly relevant issue.

The companies report that they are observing their safety assessment procedures on the consequences of the changes being made, and that the necessary measures are being implemented.

In order to reduce the risk of infection and to cover for personnel in quarantine, some companies are extending the offshore period for employees from 14 to 21 or 28 days. A trend can now be seen where a number of companies are normalising and planning continued operation with 14 days offshore and 28 days off. Big differences exist between companies over the scope of extending the offshore period.

The companies have adopted varying changes on conducting emergency response training and exercises. One has halted all such activity offshore but is maintaining fixed mustering drills. The others are not carrying out mustering drills or have adapted them to avoid close contact. No drills involving entering lifeboats and belting up are being conducted.

A number of companies report that they are conducting desktop exercises, drills with small groups and digital training to maintain a high level of emergency preparedness. Group training of each emergency response team is continuing more or less as normal.

Organisers of safety and emergency response courses have cancelled all activity, and the companies must give temporary exemptions to people whose course and training certificates have expired. The companies note that manning on board now comprises people with great experience and few new employees unfamiliar with preparedness measures on the facilities.

Management and the safety delegate service on the facilities are concerned that pressure is growing on the remaining personnel. Many of the latter are worried about their families and conditions on land, which can reduce alertness and concentration at work.

A lot of employees are finding the state of emergency a burden, particularly those with an extended offshore period. Some companies report that they have adopted tools for fatigue management.

Some conditions could mean that production and activities must be restricted or terminated in the rather longer term:

problems getting personnel (primarily from abroad) offshore to carry out safety-critical maintenance work

problems with replacing personnel

wear and tear on people spending long periods offshore, particularly those with safety-critical functions

lack of robustness in the organisation if many people might simultaneously be put out of action by illness.

The companies have initiated a number of strict measures to reduce infection, and are collaborating continuously with the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and the Norwegian Directorate of Health/county governor of Rogaland on preventing infection and emergency medical response.

No infected employees or people with coronavirus symptoms were registered on the offshore facilities at 3 April, but a few people with symptoms have been transported to land. The numbers in quarantine are declining.

Norwegian Oil and Gas has produced guidelines for dealing with the infection risk, and the impression is that a high level of control has been established with the infection position as well as with quarantine/isolation and transport of personnel.

Based on reporting for the companies in the petroleum sector, the PSA has formed the main impression that the level of safety is being maintained in the industry.

The overall picture is that the companies have sufficient manning and expertise over the short term (two-four weeks) for safe operation in this period. The position now appears to be calmer and more stable, and signs can be seen that the companies are planning to resume activities which do not directly support production.

The companies report that the safety delegate service and union officials are involved in the assessments and decisions being taken. Feedback from safety delegates indicates that involvement and collaboration with the management are good.

The PSA is stepping up its ongoing contact with individual companies and parties, and following up industry challenges and specific issues on facilities and at plants.