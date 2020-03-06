Log in
Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship

03/06/2020 | 09:20pm EST

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DIRECTOR-GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING:

"We are continuing to recommend that all countries make containment their highest priority.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally continues to rise, the World Health organization on Friday urged governments around the world to unleash their full power to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

We continue to call on countries to find, test, isolate and care for every case and to trace every contact."

The U.N. agency stressed that fighting the epidemic requires countries to work together.

This as the number of cases world-wide topped 100,000 - according to a Reuters tally amid signs that countries are struggling to get the outbreak under control.

Death tolls have passed 3400, most of those in China, where the outbreak began.

But the epidemic is now spreading faster elsewhere.

In the U.S. - the outbreak has now killed 15 people and it continues to spread.

On Friday, six states reported their first cases, bringing the total number of states with confirmed cases to 25

The rise comes as the Trump administration is facing widespread scrutiny over a lack of tests available for those in need.

Contradicting his officials, Trump said the government had the capacity to test everyone.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"Anybody who wants a test, can get a test."

Meanwhile Vice President Mike Pence - who the president appointed to lead the U.S. government's response to the outbreak - said people aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco - have tested positive for coronavirus

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE:

"Twenty one individuals on the Grand Princess tested positive. Among those, were 19 crew members, and two passengers."

Pence said the cruise liner will be brought to an unspecified non-commercial port where 3,500 people - including passengers and crew, will be tested.

Earlier in the day, President Trump - speaking about the cruise ship - said he preferred they stay on the ship.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"Do I want to bring all those people on? People would like me to do that. I don't like the idea of doing that.

The steady spread of the virus has started to disrupt daily life for many Americans.

In Seattle, the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, there were school closures and people ordered to work from home.

And fearing concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, South by Southwest, the music and tech festival in Austin, Texas,has been cancelled.

