Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Coronavirus casts shadow on Twitter ad revenue, but lifts user engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 05:09pm EDT
File photo of the Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

Twitter Inc on Monday pulled its first-quarter revenue forecast, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its ad sales, but said the pandemic had boosted user engagement on the microblogging platform.

The outbreak has made social media services such as Twitter vital for a broader population than usually, as people look to stay abreast of the latest news from authorities and keep in touch with friends virtually.

But many advertisers have pulled marketing budgets to save costs because of the virus-related uncertainty, and others are hesitant to advertise alongside coronavirus discussions for fear of associating their brands with the sensitive topic.

"The COVID-19 impact began in Asia, and as it unfolded into a global pandemic, it has impacted Twitter's advertising revenue globally more significantly in the last few weeks," Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said in a statement.

There are positive signs for the internet giants, though.

Hyundai, Toyota and GM were among automakers who started to run online ads last week directly or indirectly mentioning how they were adjusting practices because of the coronavirus, according to commercials seen by Reuters.

Twitter said total monetizable daily active users (mDAU) jumped 23% to 164 million quarter-to-date, driven by the conversation around COVID-19, as well as ongoing product improvements.

The company said on Monday it expects first-quarter revenue to be down slightly on a year-over-year basis.

It had earlier estimated first-quarter revenue to be between $825 million (£714.72 million) and $885 million, an 8.6% rise from a year earlier at the midpoint.

Twitter said it also expects to incur an operating loss in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Franscisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.04% 18591.93 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 7006.917453 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.27% 6860.673526 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
S&P 500 -2.93% 2237.4 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
05:09pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Coronavirus casts shadow on Twitter ad revenue, but lifts user engagement
RE
05:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Coronavirus casts shadow on Twitter ad revenue, but lifts user engagement
RE
04:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move
DJ
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move
DJ
03:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move
DJ
02:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move
DJ
01:57pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 closes at eight and a half year low as lockdown spurs more selling
RE
01:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move
DJ
01:46pEUROPE : European stocks back in red as virus spread feeds recession fears
RE
01:33pEUROPE : European stocks back in red as virus spread feeds recession fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Western supply chains buckle as co..
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
5Healthcare group Novacyt wins U.S. approval for coronavirus test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group