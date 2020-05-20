Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus crushes Australia's dividends with banks leading the decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney

By Scott Murdoch and Tom Westbrook

Australia has made the deepest dividend cuts globally this year, with more than $6 billion deferred or cancelled as companies conserve cash to ride out the coronavirus, turning foreign investors wary of the country's normally high-yielding firms.

Payout changes have been announced over the past two months and strategists believe more are coming as companies sign off annual accounts on June 30.

Data from stockbroker Ord Minnett showed A$9.72 billion ($6.4 billion) worth of cuts and deferrals so far. Fund manager Janus Henderson calculated a first-quarter contraction that was the steepest among major markets.

Australia is considered one of the world's highest-yielding markets but the dividend cuts could cause it to lose some of its competitive advantage. The cuts will be keenly felt locally too among a population boasting one of the world's highest rates of share ownership and given a A$3 trillion pension system heavily skewed towards equities.

"There has been meaningful impact on the Australian market given the large weighting of financials and the focus of cuts and deferrals in that sector this year," said Ord Minnett's head of private client research, Simon Kent-Jones.

Financials comprise more than a quarter of the benchmark stock price index and, under pressure to demonstrate stability to regulators, account for the steepest cuts.

Westpac Banking Corp, the second-largest bank by market capitalisation, deferred its first-half dividend, saving it A$3.39 billion - equivalent to almost a third of 2019 operating expenses. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd's followed suit and saved A$2.26 billion.

National Australia Bank Ltd cut its dividend by 75% to its lowest in three decades and saved A$1.58 billion.

Portfolio manager Scott Kelly at DNR Capital, which manages A$5.5 billion, said reduced dividends could last for at least three years.

"Companies will be maintaining more conservative balance sheets, they will be making structural decisions and that will mean we see lower dividends," Kelly told Reuters.

Australia has the world's second-highest level of equity ownership with the stock exchange's latest estimates from 2017 showing 37% of people directly own shares outside of their pension funds, second only to Hong Kong's 41%.

Globally, dividends rose 3.6% to a record $275.4 billion in January-March due mostly to one-off payouts in the United States, showed an analysis by Janus Henderson.

However, it forecast a global drop of 15% to 35% this year, or as much as $493 billion.

It found dividends paid in Australia over the last quarter fell 35.2% versus a year earlier, the most of any major market.

"We've avoided the banks," said Sat Duhra, who manages Janus Henderson's dividend strategy in Asia. "The valuations in North Asia are more compelling and we think the earnings outlook is more compelling."

Global equity strategists forecast annual dividends this year to fall 26.6% in Australia, versus 16.6% in Britain, 2.5% in the United States and 2% in Japan, Refinitiv data showed.

($1 = 1.5286 Australian dollars)

(This story corrects forecast for dollar-value fall in dividends this year to $493 billion from $933 billion in paragraph 13)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Additional reporting Hikeyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 2.05% 15.44 End-of-day quote.-37.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.22% 0.65526 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
CYTODYN INC. 0.96% 3.16 Delayed Quote.216.00%
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 1.32% 19.22 Delayed Quote.-21.39%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 2.11% 15.49 End-of-day quote.-37.11%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 2.15% 15.23 End-of-day quote.-37.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aPUBLIC NOTICE : Bank of Mauritius introduces additional measures to provide enhanced support to economic operators, SMEs, households and individuals impacted by COVID-19
PU
05:38aFujairah oil inventories soar to record on weak demand, storage play
RE
05:33aJapan on path to coronavirus containment - Economy Minister Nishimura
RE
05:20aJapan receives no offers for regular feed-wheat, barley tender
RE
05:20aDUTCH GOVERNMENT'S 2019 PURCHASE OF AIR FRANCE-KLM SHARES 'IRREGULAR' : audit office
RE
05:19a2019 : a substantial surplus, investment and lower taxes
PU
05:19aNon-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
05:19aTurnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020
PU
05:19aLJUBLJANA STOCK EXCHANGE : joins EBRD Research Coverage Programme
PU
05:17aSouth Korea's state pension fund to raise risk asset, overseas investments by 2025
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
5DP AIRCRAFT I LIMITED : DP AIRCRAFT I : Norwegian Air gets $271 million state-backed loan after debt restructu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group