Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus fallout dents economic outlook for developing Asia - ADB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 09:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wears a face mask as he crosses a street in the Central Business District in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus

Developing Asia's already-slowing growth is set to weaken sharply this year, hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic before it bounces back strongly next year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday.

The Manila-based lender said its baseline forecast called for growth in developing Asia, a group of 45 economies that includes China and India, to slow to 2.2% in 2020 from a previous forecast of 5.2%, matching last year.

"This will be the lowest growth that developing Asia will have seen in 22 years, or since the Asian financial crisis," said Abdul Abiad, director of ADB's macroeconomic research division. 

For 2021, the region is forecast to recover and grow 6.2%, the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook report.

It substantially cut its growth estimate for China, where the virus surfaced in December, to 2.3% this year from 5.8% previously, citing dismal economic activity in the first two months of the year.

But growth in the world's second largest economy is expected to rebound strongly to 7.3% in 2021, the ADB said.

After an initial outbreak brought China to a virtual halt last month, an ever-growing number of countries and territories have reported a spike in infections and deaths, causing entire regions to be placed on lockdown.

Measures to contain the highly contagious virus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, have hammered the global economy, leading economists to believe the world is heading towards a deep recession.

"This is a public health crisis and that's what needs to be addressed first, before the situation normalises," Abiad told Reuters. But in containing the pandemic, he added, governments must ensure "the most vulnerable are not left behind".

Given the rapidly changing situation, the ADB raised its estimate of the global cost of the "worst pandemic in a century" to $2.0 trillion to $4.1 trillion, for a drop of 2.3% to 4.8% in world gross domestic product (GDP). Last month, it estimated economic losses to reach between $77 billion to $347 billion.

Growth in south Asia's largest economy, India, is forecast to remain subdued after a sharp slowdown in 2019, with expansion for fiscal year 2020 seen slowing further to 4.0%, before strengthening to 6.2% in fiscal 2021, the ADB said.

Southeast Asia's growth this year is expected track the weakness in major trading partner China and slow to 1.0% from 4.4% last year, but regain momentum and finish next year with growth of 4.7%.

The ADB slightly raised its inflation forecast for developing Asia to 3.2% from 3.1% previously, but declining food prices in the latter part of the year should lead to a slower inflation rate of 2.3% next year.

By Karen Lema

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pBHP : Four ways BHP is focussed on mental wellbeing
PU
10:45pTrump says 3M 'will have a big price to pay' over face masks
RE
10:45pChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 billion financing line to deal with coronavirus crisis
RE
10:43pStocks climb on oil price surge despite grim U.S. jobs data
RE
10:42pAsian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
RE
10:33pFCAI FEDERAL CHAMBER OF AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES : releases March 2020 new vehicle sales figures
PU
10:33pChina Caixin Services PMI Shows Modest Recovery From Record Low
DJ
10:29pChina to minimise coronavirus impact on foreign investment
RE
10:28pBoeing to temporarily suspend Philadelphia area operations amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:23pMalaysia's central bank says economy could shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group