Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus forces Warren Buffett to cancel 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

Warren Buffett on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder weekend, the largest gathering in corporate America, because the safety of participants and the wider community was paramount.

The weekend, which Berkshire's billionaire chairman calls "Woodstock for Capitalists" and normally attracts more than 40,000 people, had been scheduled for May 1-3 in several locations across Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire is based.

Buffett said "events have moved very fast" since he discussed the weekend in his Feb. 22 shareholder letter.

Berkshire's annual meeting will still be live-streamed on May 2 on Yahoo Finance, but shareholders cannot physically attend, and surrounding events have been canceled. Omaha has about 468,000 people.

"Large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community," Buffett said. "We won't ask this of our employees and we won't expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a 'hot spot' in the current pandemic."

Buffett's hand was forced after the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, countries and cities worldwide curbed large gatherings, and many companies canceled events or moved them online.

Omaha this year also will not host the College World Series of baseball, which the NCAA canceled on Thursday, for the first time since it moved there in 1950.

Berkshire's annual meeting normally lasts about 15 minutes, but is preceded by five hours in which Buffett, 89, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 96, answer shareholder questions. Buffett said he and possibly Munger may still field some questions.

Health experts consider elderly people the most at risk of dying from the coronavirus.

The weekend has long been a high point for Buffett, who routinely mingles in close proximity to shareholders and fans, often with a horde of media nearby.

Events this year were expected to include a cocktail reception filling a shopping mall, a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run, and shopping discounts that provide Berkshire with millions of dollars of revenue.

Only about a dozen people attended Berkshire's annual meeting in 1965, the year Buffett took over the company.

Attendance surged after Berkshire in 1996 introduced Class B shares, now worth 1/1500th of Class A shares, enabling more people to make pilgrimages to Omaha.

By 2015, there were 42,000 attendees helping Buffett celebrate his 50th anniversary at the helm.

The meeting and shareholder questions have since 2004 been conducted at the downtown CHI Health Center arena, which holds close to 19,000 people and normally fills to capacity.

Buffett expressed hope the weekend will return in 2021.

"Charlie and I will miss you, but we will see many thousands of you next year," he told shareholders.

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:46aU.S. import prices post biggest drop in six months on weak petroleum
RE
10:46aCoronavirus forces Warren Buffett to cancel 'Woodstock for Capitalists'
RE
10:45aOPEC+ deal collapse, virus double whammy to keep oil in $30s range
RE
10:45aOil prices set for biggest weekly drop since 2008
RE
10:44aTake Five - Panic stations
RE
10:44aOil prices set for biggest weekly drop since 2008
RE
10:41aCharles Schwab reports strongest start to year as coronavirus fears grow
RE
10:33aSouth Korea reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time
RE
10:32aChina's coronavirus epicentre reports just five cases; Beijing tomb-sweepers urged to stay back
RE
10:32aWhat you need to know about coronavirus today
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5SoftBank unveils $4.8 billion buyback after stock tumble, pressure from Elliott

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group