Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus health fears outweigh concern for economy - global survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:20am EDT
People wearing protective masks cross a bridge in the Central Business District on a blue sky day

By Mark John

A substantial majority of people around the world want their governments to prioritise saving lives over moves to restart economies being hammered by measures aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus, a global survey found.

The latest findings of the "Edelman Trust Barometer," which for two decades has polled tens of thousands of people on their trust in core institutions, challenge the notion that "lockdown fatigue" is rising among populations hit by the pandemic.

Overall, 67% of the 13,200-plus people interviewed between April 15 and April 23 agreed with the statement: "The government's highest priority should be saving as many lives as possible even if it means the economy will recover more slowly."

Just one-third backed the assertion: "It is becoming more important for the government to save jobs and restart the economy than to take every precaution to keep people safe."

The study, produced by U.S. communications company Edelman, was based on fieldwork carried out in Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Some 76% of Japanese respondents agreed public health should be prioritised over the economy against just 56% in China, where the outbreak was first detected late last year. China now has only a handful of new cases a day, after imposing a strict lockdown earlier.

In Canada, the UK and France, 70% or more of the respondents were in favour of prioritising health concerns. In the United States, where anti-lockdown protests in some cases were encouraged by President Donald Trump, the figure was 66%.

"It's complicated because you have two crises simultaneously - a health crisis and an economic crisis," said Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman.

"But people are saying, 'We've already had six to seven weeks of this (restriction on activity), what's another week or two?'"

Governments around the world have varied widely in their response to the pandemic since its first known outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early December.

Authorities in New Zealand and Vietnam have been praised for early moves to halt the spread with social distancing measures while governments in the United States, UK, Japan, Russia and elsewhere have faced criticism for a lack of preparedness.

The Edelman survey found, however, that trust in the institution of government had risen across the board, with an overall gain of 11 points from its January survey to an all-time study high of 65%.

That figure reflected an appreciation of state support for the economy and the work of public health services. Conversely, only 29% agreed that CEOs and business leaders were doing an "outstanding job" meeting the demands of the moment.

"Business will be looked at very closely in the months ahead," Edelman said, citing how companies perform in areas such as retaining and reskilling workers or using small businesses in their supply chains.

(Reporting by Mark John in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24aTHE LATEST U.S. TREASURY GUIDANCE ON PPP (UPDATED MAY 4) : Clarification and Answers for Lenders and Small Business Borrowers
PU
01:21aIndonesia's first-quarter GDP growth slows to weakest since 2001 on virus curbs
RE
01:21aIndonesia first-quarter GDP growth slumps to weakest since 2001
RE
01:20aCoronavirus health fears outweigh concern for economy - global survey
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSingapore Retail Sales Declined 13.3% in March
DJ
01:15aFormer Australian boom town carves road to coronavirus recovery
RE
01:13aU.S., UK launch post-Brexit video trade talks amid coronavirus recession
RE
01:06aOil prices rise on demand prospects as lockdowns start to ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
2S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
4INTOUCH HOLDINGS : INTOUCH : Singapore's Ninja Van Raises US$279 Million in Fund-Raising Round Led by GeoPost
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group