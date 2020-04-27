Log in
Coronavirus hits Confidence in Finnish Industries

04/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT
Coronavirus hits Confidence in Finnish Industries
27.4.2020, 9:12
Print

In April the manufacturing confidence indicator decreased 16 points from February. Confidence was -23 in April (-6 in March). The long-term average is +1. Production is expected to decrease heavily in the near future.

The construction confidence indicator scored -28 in April, which is 25 points lower than in March. The indicator is clearly below its long-term average which is -6.

The service sector confidence indicator scored -48 points in April, which is 42 points less than in March. Confidence is far away from the long-term average (+13).

Retail trade confidence lost staggering 21 points in April. The latest standing is -37, which is below the long-term average (-1).

  • Business Confidence Indicator, April 2020
  • Data
Further information
Sami Pakarinen
Chief Economic Policy Advisor
Economic Policy
+358 9 4202 3342
+358 50 343 4337

Assistant: Tarja Heinonen

Disclaimer

ECSI - Employers´ Confederation of Service Industries published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:17:03 UTC
