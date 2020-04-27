Coronavirus hits Confidence in Finnish Industries

In April the manufacturing confidence indicator decreased 16 points from February. Confidence was -23 in April (-6 in March). The long-term average is +1. Production is expected to decrease heavily in the near future.

The construction confidence indicator scored -28 in April, which is 25 points lower than in March. The indicator is clearly below its long-term average which is -6.

The service sector confidence indicator scored -48 points in April, which is 42 points less than in March. Confidence is far away from the long-term average (+13).

Retail trade confidence lost staggering 21 points in April. The latest standing is -37, which is below the long-term average (-1).