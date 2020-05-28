Log in
Coronavirus infects more than 3,000 U.S. meatpacking workers: union

05/28/2020 | 01:58pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greeley, Colorado

More than 3,000 U.S. meatpacking workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 44 workers have died, the country's largest meatpacking union said on Thursday, reflecting an increasing toll on plant employees.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has called on the Trump administration and meat companies like Tyson Foods Inc and JBS USA to do more to protect workers from the disease. The union reported 35 worker deaths in meatpacking as of May 12.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.58% 134.8 End-of-day quote.-8.27%
JBS SA 5.27% 21.76 End-of-day quote.-15.66%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 100.8 End-of-day quote.-19.17%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 0.65% 63.18 Delayed Quote.-31.07%
