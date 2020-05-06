Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus lockdown batters German services in April - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:09am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

Germany's services sector recorded its weakest ever performance in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, pulling down overall private sector activity in Europe's largest economy to historically low levels, a survey showed on Wednesday.

IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, plummeted to a record low of 17.4 from 35.0 in March.

The PMI for the services sector fell even further, hitting an unprecedented low of 16.2 in April, down from 31.7 in the previous month, the survey showed.

Both readings came in slightly higher than flash estimates released on April 23.

Among the sectors hit hardest by lockdown measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus were hotels, restaurants, private education providers and recreation and cultural services.

Phil Smith, principal economist at IHS Markit, said the plunge in services business activity accelerated in April and that the rate of contraction was much worse than seen during the depths of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

"However, though manufacturing also suffered a record drop in output in April, the PMI surveys confirm that the decline in Germany's economy has been less severe than in France, Italy and Spain, where lockdowns have been more strict," Smith added.

Germany took a further step on the long road back to post-coronavirus normality on Monday, with museums and hairdressers reopening under strict conditions, churches opening their doors for worshippers and more car factories resuming work.

But more than a month after all but essential social and commercial life was suspended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's politicians are at odds over how far and how fast to move.

Despite first steps to ease restrictions, there is still a lot of uncertainty among businesses about the timing of further relaxation of measures and the health of demand going forward, Smith noted.

"The uptake of short-time work has been on an unprecedented scale, yet the record job losses in April clearly show that businesses aren't expecting a full recovery in activity anytime soon," he added.

The government expects the pandemic to plunge the economy into its deepest recession since World War Two, predicting gross domestic product will shrink by 6.3% this year. Adjusted for calendar effects, the economy is seen contracting by 6.7%.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47aWorld shares subdued amid mixed earnings; oil falters
RE
04:46aWorld shares subdued amid mixed earnings; oil falters
RE
04:44aCORONAVIRUS : UK car sales plunge to lowest level since 1946
PU
04:43aUK construction activity crashes to all-time low in April - PMI
RE
04:30aVolkswagen sees multi-speed coronavirus rebound led by China
RE
04:30aSamsung heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to children
RE
04:28aUK watchdog deems Shell's 'drive carbon neutral' ad campaign acceptable
RE
04:25aChina says tariffs should not be used as weapons after U.S. threats
RE
04:15aEuro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying
RE
04:13aEuro zone business activity ground to near-halt in April - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : BMW cuts outlook, expects coronavirus impact to last all year
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
3DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group