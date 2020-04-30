Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus lockdown hits German retail sales in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:44am EDT

German monthly retail sales declined in March at their fastest rate since January 2007 as shops remained closed in a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's biggest economy, data showed on Thursday.

Data from the Statistics office showed retail sales falling by 5.6 percent on the month in March, which was nevertheless a smaller drop than an analyst forecast for a 7.3% decline. They fell by 2.8% on the year.

There had been a surge in retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator, the previous month as households stockpiled before the lockdown.

The Statistics Office said higher sales in supermarkets and chemists, which remained open during the shutdown, offset some of the losses elsewhere.

Germany's economy minister warned on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic would plunge the economy into its deepest recession since World War Two.

The government also cut its estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2020 to -6.3% from +1.1% predicted in January. It expects the recession to bottom out in the second quarter and economic activity to pick up again after that, provided a second wave of infections can be avoided.

Some shops re-opened last week.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aCoronavirus will trigger biggest ever plunge in energy demand, emissions - IEA
RE
03:54aBOJ aiming to create new lending scheme before scheduled rate review in June
RE
03:54aThai March exports fall 2.2% year-on-year, current account surplus narrows - central bank
RE
03:51aCoronavirus will trigger biggest ever plunge in energy demand, emissions - IEA
RE
03:50aMalaysia Airlines working with Khazanah for financial support, parent co says
RE
03:44aChina says COVID-19 impact hitting external demand
RE
03:44aCoronavirus lockdown hits German retail sales in March
RE
03:41aGlencore slashes 2020 spending, production guidance as coronavirus hits
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's credit growth rises to 7.84% year on year in March
RE
03:38aSouth African rand holds firmer on improved risk appetite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
4BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
5FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group