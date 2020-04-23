Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coronavirus may cut wine sales in Europe by half - OIV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

The closure of bars and restaurants to contain the spread of the new coronavirus has slashed global wine sales and winemakers' revenues in Europe could be cut in half, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Thursday.

While wine sales are likely to grow again once lockdowns are eased, the crisis could bring irreversible changes to the sector.

European producers, particularly in France, Italy, and Spain have called for urgent help, with French winemakers penalised by U.S. tariffs of 25% as part of Washington's response to EU aircraft subsidies, as well as the lockdowns.

"In Europe, the shutdown of this important channel of distribution might bring a reduction of 35% in volume and a reduction of almost 50% in sales," OIV Director General Pau Roca told a webcast news conference, without giving a timeframe.

Roca said distribution had moved to retailers and online purchases but overall consumption was expected to drop, along with prices, hitting winemakers' turnover and profitability.

With global profits from wine at record highs last year, the shrinkage in the sector was comparable to that seen at the end of World War II, he added.

Mediterranean countries would be most affected as they rely heavily on bars, restaurants and terraces and tourism will remain limited even after lockdown measures are lifted.

"At this moment everybody agrees that the lockdown has had a destructive effect, probably irreversible unless exceptional public resources for reconstruction are put forward," said Roca, whose organisation groups the governments of 47 wine-producing countries.

French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said earlier on Thursday that French winemakers were stifled and called for more help from the EU.

"While certain countries are starting to reopen their harbours, it is the case for China for example, for the near future the scenario does not leave much space for optimism," he said on LCI news channel.

The two largest markets in the world, Europe and the United States, could reduce their imports, he said. "Trade flows may recover with the economy, but some permanent changes may occur."

The international wine trade - the global value of wine exports - topped 31.8 billion euros (27.79 billion pounds) in 2019, a new record high, OIV said, with France leading the way with 9.8 billion euros exported.

On Monday, the European Union's executive on Monday forecast that wine consumption in the bloc's 27 countries would fall by 8% in the 2019/20 season compared to the average of the last five years.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, adiditonal reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pGM ignition switch settlement with vehicle owners wins U.S. court approval
RE
01:11pNew York test of 3,000 people finds 14% with coronavirus antibodies
RE
01:07pNew York test of 3,000 people finds 14% with coronavirus antibodies
RE
01:07pU.S. CORONAVIRUS DEATHS TOP 48,000, AVERAGING 2,000 LIVES LOST A DAY : Reuters tally
RE
01:05pWall Street pares gains on report of potential coronavirus drug failing trial
RE
01:01pMillions of Americans join unemployment line as coronavirus savages economy
RE
01:00pPompeo says U.S. may never restore WHO funds; Democrats insist it must
RE
12:59pFrustrations Build For Those Still Awaiting IRS Stimulus Checks
DJ
12:58pMillions of Americans join unemployment line as coronavirus savages economy
RE
12:58pU.S. new home sales tumble in March
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
5BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : PRESS RELEASE BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: Biocartis Announces Development of Idylla™ COVID..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group